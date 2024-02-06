All sections
EntertainmentDecember 13, 2019
TGIF — Ye Olde Merrymaking this weekend
I love old-fashioned Christmas celebrations. Myself, I might have replaced my white wax candles (open flames) with LED beauties, and I might cook in my electric oven instead of over an open fire (again with the open flames; I have cats and that's not a great mix), but the spices and scents, the warm glow of light and family togetherness, are still at the core of how I do this holiday season...
By Marybeth Niederkorn ~ Culture and Entertainment Reporter
Rosela McGrew holds the hand of her 2-year-old son, Liam, as they walk up the front stairs of the Glenn House with Nancy McGrew, right, on Dec. 23 in Cape Girardeau.
Rosela McGrew holds the hand of her 2-year-old son, Liam, as they walk up the front stairs of the Glenn House with Nancy McGrew, right, on Dec. 23 in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON

I love old-fashioned Christmas celebrations. Myself, I might have replaced my white wax candles (open flames) with LED beauties, and I might cook in my electric oven instead of over an open fire (again with the open flames; I have cats and that's not a great mix), but the spices and scents, the warm glow of light and family togetherness, are still at the core of how I do this holiday season.

I have a few suggestions for you if you're into this sort of thing:

The Glenn House in Cape

If you've never seen the historic Glenn House, now is your time. It's all decked out for Christmas, and candlelight tours are scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 325 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. Refreshments and live entertainment follow in the carriage house. Tickets $15 in advance or $20 day of.

The Oliver House Museum in Jackson

KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com The stairway of the Glenn House lined with garland and lights, looking down into the foyer during the first Christmas tour Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.
KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com The stairway of the Glenn House lined with garland and lights, looking down into the foyer during the first Christmas tour Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.

Christmas holiday decorations abound in the historic Oliver House Museum, 224 E. Adams St., in Jackson. From 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, docents will lead tours through the home. Admission is waived during the holidays, and donations are always accepted.

The Red House Interpretive Center in Cape

"Tales from Christmas Past: A Red House Christmas" will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Red House Interpretive Center, 128 S. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. This second annual event will bring Christmas to life as it was in 1803. French/Canadian and Native American Christmas traditions will be included, and a bonfire for roasting marshmallows, hot chocolate, and a visit with Santa. Admission is free; donations accepted.

Entertainment
