TGIF — Ye Olde Merrymaking this weekend

I love old-fashioned Christmas celebrations. Myself, I might have replaced my white wax candles (open flames) with LED beauties, and I might cook in my electric oven instead of over an open fire (again with the open flames; I have cats and that's not a great mix), but the spices and scents, the warm glow of light and family togetherness, are still at the core of how I do this holiday season.

I have a few suggestions for you if you're into this sort of thing:

The Glenn House in Cape

If you've never seen the historic Glenn House, now is your time. It's all decked out for Christmas, and candlelight tours are scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 325 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. Refreshments and live entertainment follow in the carriage house. Tickets $15 in advance or $20 day of.