TGIF — Ye Olde Merrymaking this weekend

I love old-fashioned Christmas celebrations. Myself, I might have replaced my white wax candles (open flames) with LED beauties, and I might cook in my electric oven instead of over an open fire (again with the open flames; I have cats and that's not a great mix), but the spices and scents, the warm glow of light and family togetherness, are still at the core of how I do this holiday season.
I have a few suggestions for you if you're into this sort of thing:
If you've never seen the historic Glenn House, now is your time. It's all decked out for Christmas, and candlelight tours are scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 325 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. Refreshments and live entertainment follow in the carriage house. Tickets $15 in advance or $20 day of.
Christmas holiday decorations abound in the historic Oliver House Museum, 224 E. Adams St., in Jackson. From 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, docents will lead tours through the home. Admission is waived during the holidays, and donations are always accepted.
"Tales from Christmas Past: A Red House Christmas" will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Red House Interpretive Center, 128 S. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. This second annual event will bring Christmas to life as it was in 1803. French/Canadian and Native American Christmas traditions will be included, and a bonfire for roasting marshmallows, hot chocolate, and a visit with Santa. Admission is free; donations accepted.