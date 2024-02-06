TGIF Top Picks 3/13/20

8:30 to 11:59 p.m. Friday
4H Building in Arena Park, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau
2 to 4 p.m. Saturday
South Elementary, 1701 South Hope Street in Jackson
General admission $10, on Facebook or cash only at the door
The second annual Kids 4 Kids Family Nerf War Fundraiser is set for this weekend! Grab your Nerf guns and join in on this epic family battle from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at South Elementary in Jackson.
Safety glasses and standard size darts provided.
Kids 4 Kids of SEMO is a large scale service project founded by children, for children. Brothers Benny and Danny Arends hold fundraisers to buy toys, games and craft supplies for children at hospitals and other places, to prevent boredom.
More info: www.facebook.com/kids4kidsSEMO
8 p.m. Wednesday, sign up from 5 to 7 p.m.
N2o Lounge attached to Laughing Gas Comedy, 2106 William Street in Cape Girardeau
Come see the finest amateur comedians in our region work out their jokes -- or try it for yourself!
More info: (573) 803-3003, www.n2ocomedy.com
Zur, a mixed media artist, practices in Portland, Oregon. Her work explores the idea of existence as a residue on the spaces we inhabit. Parlor Room is a collection of original poems and watercolor paintings, on display at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 North Clark Street in Cape Girardeau, through March 26.
Works will change daily, and visitors are encouraged to return often.
All gallery exhibitions and events are free and open to the public.
More info: www.26twentygallery.com, (573) 334-5279
Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.