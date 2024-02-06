All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
March 13, 2020

TGIF Top Picks 3/13/20

8:30 to 11:59 p.m. Friday 4H Building in Arena Park, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday South Elementary, 1701 South Hope Street in Jackson General admission $10, on Facebook or cash only at the door The second annual Kids 4 Kids Family Nerf War Fundraiser is set for this weekend! Grab your Nerf guns and join in on this epic family battle from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at South Elementary in Jackson...

Here is an example of Rachael Zur's work in her Parlor Room, a solo exhibition being held at Cape Girardeau Public Library.
Here is an example of Rachael Zur's work in her Parlor Room, a solo exhibition being held at Cape Girardeau Public Library.Submitted

Friday Comedy

8:30 to 11:59 p.m. Friday

4H Building in Arena Park, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau

Family Nerf War

2 to 4 p.m. Saturday

South Elementary, 1701 South Hope Street in Jackson

General admission $10, on Facebook or cash only at the door

The second annual Kids 4 Kids Family Nerf War Fundraiser is set for this weekend! Grab your Nerf guns and join in on this epic family battle from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at South Elementary in Jackson.

Safety glasses and standard size darts provided.

Kids 4 Kids of SEMO is a large scale service project founded by children, for children. Brothers Benny and Danny Arends hold fundraisers to buy toys, games and craft supplies for children at hospitals and other places, to prevent boredom.

More info: www.facebook.com/kids4kidsSEMO

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Amateur open mic comedy night

8 p.m. Wednesday, sign up from 5 to 7 p.m.

N2o Lounge attached to Laughing Gas Comedy, 2106 William Street in Cape Girardeau

Come see the finest amateur comedians in our region work out their jokes -- or try it for yourself!

More info: (573) 803-3003, www.n2ocomedy.com

Parlor Room, a solo exhibition of works by Rachael Zur

Zur, a mixed media artist, practices in Portland, Oregon. Her work explores the idea of existence as a residue on the spaces we inhabit. Parlor Room is a collection of original poems and watercolor paintings, on display at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 North Clark Street in Cape Girardeau, through March 26.

Works will change daily, and visitors are encouraged to return often.

All gallery exhibitions and events are free and open to the public.

More info: www.26twentygallery.com, (573) 334-5279

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy