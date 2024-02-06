TGIF Top Picks 3/13/20

Amateur open mic comedy night

8 p.m. Wednesday, sign up from 5 to 7 p.m.

N2o Lounge attached to Laughing Gas Comedy, 2106 William Street in Cape Girardeau

Come see the finest amateur comedians in our region work out their jokes -- or try it for yourself!

More info: (573) 803-3003, www.n2ocomedy.com

Parlor Room, a solo exhibition of works by Rachael Zur

Zur, a mixed media artist, practices in Portland, Oregon. Her work explores the idea of existence as a residue on the spaces we inhabit. Parlor Room is a collection of original poems and watercolor paintings, on display at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 North Clark Street in Cape Girardeau, through March 26.

Works will change daily, and visitors are encouraged to return often.

All gallery exhibitions and events are free and open to the public.

More info: www.26twentygallery.com, (573) 334-5279

