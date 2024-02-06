TGIF: Homemade for the holidays: Craft fairs in Cape this weekend

Ah, the craft fairs. Every year, for decades now, craft and gift vendors and hopeful shoppers alike descend on Cape Girardeau for a few days in late November. They're after the same thing: a taste of holiday magic, to enjoy for themselves or to wrap up for a loved one.
There's food, too. So much food.
It all adds up to a symphony for the senses, across multiple locations.
River Valley Craft Club will host vendors in both the Arena Building at 410 Kiwanis Drive and at the 4-H Exhibit Hall next door. Shoppers can visit more than 250 tables in the Arena Building, and another 25 in the 4-H Exhibit Hall, said organizer Rick Werner.
"You name it, we have it," Werner said, noting vendors will offer a wide variety of crafts, including needlepoint, woodwork and decorative items.
Concessions will be available, he said.
The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will be on site with pets available for adoption, Werner said, and Santa will be present for photos.
"We try to have a little bit for everybody," he added.
Admission is $5 for an all-weekend pass, and $3 on Sunday.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will display more than 300 booths this weekend, featuring handmade items.
Arts Council director Sara Steffens said she anticipates a crowd of about 14,000, not just from Missouri but from the five-state region.
"Their customers will come to them if they're set up here," Steffens said of non-local vendors.
The vendors will offer a variety of handmade items, from food to wearable art and jewelry to original artwork and photography and more, Steffens said.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance at the Show Me Center Saturday and part of Sunday, she added.
"We're really excited about the show," Steffens said.
Tickets are $5 for both days, both locations.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
More than 200 vendors with gifts, jewelry, handmade goods and more will be in the main gym and King Hall at Notre Dame High School, 265 Notre Dame Drive in Cape Girardeau, this weekend.
They'll have a concession stand.
On Sunday, Santa arrives at 1 p.m. for photos, and the Art Club students will offer free face painting.
Admission is $2 on Friday and on Saturday, and free on Sunday.
5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.