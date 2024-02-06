TGIF: Homemade for the holidays: Craft fairs in Cape this weekend

Ah, the craft fairs. Every year, for decades now, craft and gift vendors and hopeful shoppers alike descend on Cape Girardeau for a few days in late November. They're after the same thing: a taste of holiday magic, to enjoy for themselves or to wrap up for a loved one.

There's food, too. So much food.

It all adds up to a symphony for the senses, across multiple locations.

Arena Park

River Valley Craft Club will host vendors in both the Arena Building at 410 Kiwanis Drive and at the 4-H Exhibit Hall next door. Shoppers can visit more than 250 tables in the Arena Building, and another 25 in the 4-H Exhibit Hall, said organizer Rick Werner.

"You name it, we have it," Werner said, noting vendors will offer a wide variety of crafts, including needlepoint, woodwork and decorative items.

Concessions will be available, he said.

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will be on site with pets available for adoption, Werner said, and Santa will be present for photos.

"We try to have a little bit for everybody," he added.

Admission is $5 for an all-weekend pass, and $3 on Sunday.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Osage Centre and Show Me Center

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will display more than 300 booths this weekend, featuring handmade items.