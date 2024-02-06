All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
November 22, 2019

TGIF: Homemade for the holidays: Craft fairs in Cape this weekend

Ah, the craft fairs. Every year, for decades now, craft and gift vendors and hopeful shoppers alike descend on Cape Girardeau for a few days in late November. They're after the same thing: a taste of holiday magic, to enjoy for themselves or to wrap up for a loved one...

By Marybeth Niederkorn ~ Culture and Events Reporter
Shoppers walk the floor at the Show Me Center on Nov. 17, 2018, during the 48th annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in Cape Girardeau.
Shoppers walk the floor at the Show Me Center on Nov. 17, 2018, during the 48th annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews

Ah, the craft fairs. Every year, for decades now, craft and gift vendors and hopeful shoppers alike descend on Cape Girardeau for a few days in late November. They're after the same thing: a taste of holiday magic, to enjoy for themselves or to wrap up for a loved one.

There's food, too. So much food.

It all adds up to a symphony for the senses, across multiple locations.

Arena Park

River Valley Craft Club will host vendors in both the Arena Building at 410 Kiwanis Drive and at the 4-H Exhibit Hall next door. Shoppers can visit more than 250 tables in the Arena Building, and another 25 in the 4-H Exhibit Hall, said organizer Rick Werner.

"You name it, we have it," Werner said, noting vendors will offer a wide variety of crafts, including needlepoint, woodwork and decorative items.

Concessions will be available, he said.

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will be on site with pets available for adoption, Werner said, and Santa will be present for photos.

"We try to have a little bit for everybody," he added.

Admission is $5 for an all-weekend pass, and $3 on Sunday.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Osage Centre and Show Me Center

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will display more than 300 booths this weekend, featuring handmade items.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Arts Council director Sara Steffens said she anticipates a crowd of about 14,000, not just from Missouri but from the five-state region.

"Their customers will come to them if they're set up here," Steffens said of non-local vendors.

The vendors will offer a variety of handmade items, from food to wearable art and jewelry to original artwork and photography and more, Steffens said.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance at the Show Me Center Saturday and part of Sunday, she added.

"We're really excited about the show," Steffens said.

Tickets are $5 for both days, both locations.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Notre Dame High School

More than 200 vendors with gifts, jewelry, handmade goods and more will be in the main gym and King Hall at Notre Dame High School, 265 Notre Dame Drive in Cape Girardeau, this weekend.

They'll have a concession stand.

On Sunday, Santa arrives at 1 p.m. for photos, and the Art Club students will offer free face painting.

Admission is $2 on Friday and on Saturday, and free on Sunday.

5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy