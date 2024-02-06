TGIF - Top picks for this weekend

WHERE unitedwayofsemo.org/tree WHEN Begins Tuesday, Dec. 3 HOW MUCH Digital gifts vary in price, starting at $10
United Way of Southeast Missouri has created a digital Giving Tree to help encourage Giving Tuesday participation and awareness. All gifts benefit programs funded by UWSEMO.
WHERE New McKendree Church - South Campus, 225 S. High St. in Jackson WHEN 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday HOW MUCH Free
Benny Arends, 8, wanted to contribute to the community on Giving Tuesday. His goal is to feed everyone but especially provide a warm, comforting meal for those who face hunger (and food insecurity) and loneliness. He is providing a free spghetti dinner, open to everyone. His organization, Kids 4 Kids of SEMO, has provided nearly 10,000 toys, crafts and activities to children's hospitals and local children who could use a lift.
