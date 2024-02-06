Texas calf looks like rocker Gene Simmons

The female calf was born Friday at a ranch near Kerrville, about 60 miles northwest of San Antonio.

Heather Taccetta, who lives at the ranch with her family, said Tuesday the calf belongs to her grandmother. The animal is named for Simmons.

Taccetta found the calf in a pasture. She said the 75-pound farm animal and its mother are fine.

Taccetta also said Genie is a family favorite and won't be sold for slaughter.