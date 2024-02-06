NEW YORK -- For decades, the week in May when television executives revealed what new shows were coming and which old ones were going spoke to the power and influence that ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox had over popular culture.

This past week offered more evidence of how that is diminishing, draped in confusion about the future wrought by the Hollywood writers strike.

The week of schedule presentations, known as "upfronts" because networks are looking for millions of dollars in advertising commitments, have long been star-studded, news-making events.

Johnny Carson announced the end of his late-night run at an NBC upfront. So convinced they had a hit, ABC showed advertisers the entire pilot episode of "Modern Family" one year (the same strategy didn't work as well when NBC tried it with "Joey"). CBS rewarded advertisers with the Who in a private Carnegie Hall concert.

This year the stars stayed home, unwilling to cross picket lines of striking writers outside Manhattan venues. That meant no Jimmy Kimmel, whose annual routine skewering his own industry is always anticipated. He's been doing it since 2002, with a few years off due to the pandemic and his son's illness.

Instead, networks tried to excite advertisers with sports and news stars. Michael Strahan tossed autographed balls into the audience with Rob Gronkowski, Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez at Fox's event, and kibitzed with fellow "Good Morning America" host George Stephanopoulos at ABC's.

"With the writers strike and everything, there wasn't a whole lot of excitement about the upfronts this year," said Alan Wolk, co-founder of TV(R)EV, a media consulting business.

Television's biggest mystery is when viewers will be able to see new mysteries on television.

Networks tried different strategies to deal with uncertainties caused by the strike. Generally, television programs begin preparing new episodes for the fall starting in about a month, but there have been no contract talks since members of the Writers Guild for America went on strike May 2.

CBS and NBC released fall schedules as usual, knowing that shifting gears is a possibility.

"It creates some buzz, it creates some hope," Wolk said.

Fox, however, didn't bother announcing a schedule. ABC, where an executive privately said it would be "miraculous" if the strike was settled in time to allow business as usual, released a fall schedule that relies almost exclusively on unscripted programming. Reruns of the popular comedy "Abbott Elementary" was the only exception.