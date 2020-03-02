Teens love the video app TikTok. Do they love it too much?

From the perspective of teens, TikTok is a major new outlet for self-expression, one proudly home to the silly, the loud and the weird.

To others, the Chinese-owned online video service is an unnerving black box that could be sharing information with the Chinese government, facilitating espionage, or just promoting videos and songs some parents consider lewd. (TikTok denies the first two concerns and says it's working on the third.)

Welcome to the bifurcated world of TikTok, an emerging social-media powerhouse that lets users create and share short videos, many no longer than 15 seconds.

"That's where the Gen Z party is," said Kory Marchisotto, chief marketer for e.l.f. Cosmetics. "That's where they're all hanging out."

There's little doubt TikTok users find it irresistible. But TikTok is also the subject of a U.S. national-security review and a Pentagon ban. U.S. lawmakers are worried about national security and censorship risks posed by TikTok's Chinese ownership.

TikTok draws so much attention because it's the first China-owned social-media service to make serious inroads in the West. It's a smash in the U.S. and other countries, attracting celebrities and companies eager to reach kids and young adults disconnected from traditional media. The NFL has an account. So do Chipotle, Reese Witherspoon and The Washington Post. The U.S. Army previously used it to recruit soldiers.

People have downloaded TikTok 1.65 billion times, the analysis firm Sensor Tower estimates. In 2019, it was the second-most downloaded app in the Apple and Google app stores, trailing only WhatsApp. Research firm eMarketer estimates TikTok roughly doubled its U.S. user base to 37.2 million in 2019.

To many users, what's special is TikTok's goofiness and sense of genuine fun. To use, just download the app and start swiping through videos. You don't have to friend anyone or search for anything to watch. If you don't go looking for it, you might not ever come across angry political discussions, much less envy-generating vacation shots from friends. Instead, you'll likely to encounter a barrage of funny, meme-y videos from total strangers TikTok spools up for you, personalizing the feed as you go.

Politics, of course, is still there; so is the social-media plague of misinformation. TikTok says it prohibits harmful misinformation.

TikTok makes money from ads, and sometimes the campaigns aren't readily identifiable as ads. Companies can start hashtag-based "challenges" inviting users to participate by posting their own videos, often incorporating a particular dance or dance move. E.l.f. Cosmetics' "eyeslipsface" campaign, for example, had people wink and purse their lips to go with the lyrics of an original song. Users created 3 million videos, with 4 billion views.

The service has helped launch musical stars such as Lil Nas X, whose "Old Town Road" is the longest-running No. 1 song in the history of Billboard's charts. There are pranksters, funny skits, behind-the-scenes of fast-food operations and "glow-ups" -- before-and-after shots of someone making themselves look cuter. Some are more random: Kim Kardashian cooking parodies?

Some users say TikTok is more authentic than the self-consciously pretty and polished Instagram. Emilie Richer, a 19-year-old from Simcoe, Ontario, said she uses Instagram for "photos that look nice, or the good things I'm doing" and TikTok to "get loose, make jokes, pull pranks and stuff, dress up weird." A TikTok video of Richer catching a pickle thrown into her mouth went viral in November.