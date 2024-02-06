Technical problems force HBO to scrap Jon Stewart venture

NEW YORK -- HBO is scrapping a web-delivered satirical project it was developing with Jon Stewart, a change of plans that keeps the popular political humorist on the sidelines as the Trump administration continues to provide his fellow comedians with comic gold.

"HBO and Jon Stewart have decided not to proceed with a short-form digital animated project," the network said Wednesday. "We all thought the project had great potential, but there were technical issues in terms of production and distribution that proved too difficult given the quick turnaround and topical nature of the material."

The statement added other projects with Stewart are in the works "which you will be hearing about in the near future."