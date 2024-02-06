Taylor Swift wins big at AMAs

Taylor Swift kicked off her week with a rare political post on social media, and at the American Music Awards she continued the conversation by encouraging fans to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

Swift won four honors, including artist of the year, at the fan-voted show Tuesday in Los Angeles, beating out Drake, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone for the top prize.

"This award and every single award given out tonight were voted on by the people, and you know what else is voted on by the people," she said, "the midterm elections on November 6."

Swift announced Sunday she was voting for Tennessee's Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen, breaking her long-standing refusal to discuss anything politics.

Voting was a hot topic at the AMAs. Host and Golden Globe-winning "black-ish" actress Tracee Ellis Ross wore a shirt that said, "I am a voter," and comedian-actor Billy Eichner told the audience, "The biggest election of our lifetime is happening."

"Please grab your friends and tell them to vote. Now is the time. If you believe in equality for women, for people of color, for the LGBTQ community. If you believe that climate change is real and that we need to do something about it," he said onstage before presenting an award.

"And you can go to Vote.org like Taylor Swift told you to," he added.

Swift made history by becoming the most decorated woman in the show's history with a total of 23 AMAs. Despite having the year's top-selling album and three No. 1 hits, Drake didn't win a single award. He did not attend the show but tied Cardi B with most nominations walking into the AMAs.

Swift kicked off the show with a performance of "I Did Something Bad," while Cardi B -- who won three honors -- picked up the night's first award, favorite hip-hop/rap artist, which she dedicated to her daughter.

"I really want to thank my daughter," said Cardi B, who gave birth to Kulture Kiari Cephus in July. "I gotta prove people wrong. They said I wasn't going to make it after I had a baby."