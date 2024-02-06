Taylor Swift to open Billboard Awards with performance

NEW YORK -- Taylor Swift will open this week's Billboard Music Awards with a performance of her new single "ME!"

Swift released the colorful, upbeat song Friday morning, ending the weekslong search the pop star set off when she teased fans with clues about a new project.

She will kick off Wednesday's awards show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where Mariah Carey, Madonna, Maluma, Kelly Clarkson, Paula Abdul and BTS are also performing.

Swift, a 23-time Billboard Award winner, is nominated for top female artist and top touring artist at the show, which will air live on NBC.

Swift released "ME!" -- featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco -- on streaming services and also dropped its eye-popping music video Friday. It's the first single from her upcoming seventh album -- the follow-up to 2017's "reputation."

In an interview with Robin Roberts on Thursday -- during the 2019 NFL Draft on ABC -- Swift said the song is about "embracing your individuality and really celebrating it."

"I think that with a pop song we have the ability to get melodies stuck in people's heads and I just want it to be one that makes (people) feel better about themselves," she said.

The video for "ME!" starts with a slithering snake hissing -- an ode to Swift's "reputation" campaign -- but then explodes into dozens of butterflies. Pastel colors are all over the video, which includes Swift and Urie happily dancing around.