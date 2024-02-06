All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
EntertainmentAugust 24, 2017
Taylor Swift ends intrigue, announces new album in November
NEW YORK -- Yes, Taylor Swift fans, Wednesday was a lucky one for you. The pop star who whipped her army of Swifties into a frenzy with video snippets of slithery snake parts on social media posted the title of her new album, "reputation," and announced online it will be out Nov. 10...
By LEANNE ITALIE ~ Associated Press
This cover image shows art for Taylor Swift's upcoming album, "reputation," expected Nov. 10.
This cover image shows art for Taylor Swift's upcoming album, "reputation," expected Nov. 10.Big Machine via AP

NEW YORK -- Yes, Taylor Swift fans, Wednesday was a lucky one for you.

The pop star who whipped her army of Swifties into a frenzy with video snippets of slithery snake parts on social media posted the title of her new album, "reputation," and announced online it will be out Nov. 10.

The first single, she said in a series of posts, will drop tonight. And she threw in the album's cover art for good measure: a black-and-white photo of herself -- head and shoulders, in slouchy sweatshirt, hair swept back -- against a backdrop of newsprint reading, simply, "Taylor Swift" over and over again.

Swift, who is followed by millions on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, wiped her feeds clean Friday and replaced the void Monday with the first of three reptilian videos, each offering just a tad more of a snake, from tail to squirmy middle and finally its beady red eyes and ominous fangs lunging briefly at the camera.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The teasers put fans on high alert, and the snake imagery evoked snake emojis used against her in various dis-fests last year, including one with Kim Kardashian West after West claimed Swift knew about hubby Kanye's reference to Swift in his song "Famous."

The album would be Swift's sixth studio effort and the first since the 2014 release of "1989," which is the last time she teased fans online, that round with mysterious Polaroid photographs. She scrubbed her feeds Friday of everything from profile pictures to followers.

It was three years to the date she dropped the song "Shake It Off" and announced "1989" -- and just a few days after her courtroom assault trial victory against a former radio DJ in Denver.

Word of a new album lifted Swift to a top trending topic around the world Wednesday on Twitter ahead of Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, to be hosted by Katy Perry, a former friend.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentAug. 15
Matthew Perry's assistant among 5 people, including 2 doctor...
EntertainmentAug. 13
Iconic Christian band Newsboys set to energize Benton Speedw...
EntertainmentAug. 7
River Campus announces 18th season lineup; theater, symphony...
EntertainmentAug. 5
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo: A week of thrills, music and...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
EntertainmentAug. 5
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
EntertainmentAug. 1
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
EntertainmentJuly 25
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
EntertainmentJuly 25
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
EntertainmentJuly 25
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
EntertainmentJuly 24
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy