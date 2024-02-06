Tauren Wells wins at Dove Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Christian artist Tauren Wells won four awards including new artist and contemporary Christian artist of the year at the 49th annual Gospel Music Association's Dove Awards.

Wells, who was the former lead singer for Christian rock group Royal Tailor, performed "Known" from his solo debut album, "Hills and Valleys," during Tuesday's award show from Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wells also won awards for pop/contemporary album of the year and also got an award for being a featured artist on the rap/hip hop recorded song of the year with Social Club Misfits.

Wells accepted new artist of the year slightly out of breath, explaining he had been backstage changing clothes when the award was announced and rushed to get to the stage without even knowing what award he had won.

"I am so grateful -- what award is this?" Wells said. "New artist of the year?! Woah!"

Backstage after the show, Wells said "Known" was about one of God's lessons for him about image.

"While it's great to pose for all these pictures and getting to hold all these trophies, this doesn't matter as much as what is happening inside our hearts," Wells said.