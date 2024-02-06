Take a hike: Where to go to be one with nature

Whether you're a seasoned hiker or just beginning to explore Southeast Missouri's great outdoors with the family, dozens of trails are at your disposal. If bird watching, being surrounded by fall colors and climbing on top of mountains gets your adrenaline pumping, this guide is for you -- no matter the season. With help from the Missouri Department of Conservation resources and naturalist Alex Holmes, we've gathered a handful of nearby trails to visit year-round.

Hickory Canyon Missouri Department of Conservation

"Fall and winter are awesome times to hike because it's not super hot, it's not buggy and you do tend to have a little bit more people and quiet," Holmes said. And oftentimes, he said, people will visit one site during one season, "and that's all they know." But each trail is four different trails depending on which season you go, he said.

And keep in mind: Bring plenty of water, wear layers and notify a friend or family member of your location.

Tywappity Community Lake in Chaffee, Missouri

Located in Scott County, the area consists of 147 acres of woodland and 37 acres of surface water. You'll find Memphis silt loam soils and a variety of tree, shrub and plant life.

A large grassy area near the lake has a pavilion, grills and picnic tables. "It's going to go up and down, but it's not an extremely rugged trail," Holmes said, adding it would be a good trail for families who are not accustomed to hiking. "It stays within a pretty short distance of the shoreline for most of it, so you've got beautiful views of the lake," he said.

Directions: From Chaffee, take Route A east to Route RA, which leads to the lake.

Amidon Memorial Conservation Area near Fredericktown, Missouri

Amidon Memorial Conservation Area Missouri Department of Conservation

The 1,630-acre area contains a nice, short trail featuring pink granite. "If you take a right at the fork, it takes you on top of the hill; you've got some real spectacular vistas," Holmes said. "That will be an awesome spot to sit and enjoy the last little rays of sunshine." The Conservation Department has created watering ponds and planted food plots and crops within the forest to provide additional food sources for the area's wildlife.