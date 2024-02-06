Take a hike: Where to go to be one with nature

Whether you're a seasoned hiker or just beginning to explore Southeast Missouri's great outdoors with the family, dozens of trails are at your disposal. If bird watching, being surrounded by fall colors and climbing on top of mountains gets your adrenaline pumping, this guide is for you -- no matter the season. With help from the Missouri Department of Conservation resources and naturalist Alex Holmes, we've gathered a handful of nearby trails to visit year-round.
"Fall and winter are awesome times to hike because it's not super hot, it's not buggy and you do tend to have a little bit more people and quiet," Holmes said. And oftentimes, he said, people will visit one site during one season, "and that's all they know." But each trail is four different trails depending on which season you go, he said.
And keep in mind: Bring plenty of water, wear layers and notify a friend or family member of your location.
Located in Scott County, the area consists of 147 acres of woodland and 37 acres of surface water. You'll find Memphis silt loam soils and a variety of tree, shrub and plant life.
A large grassy area near the lake has a pavilion, grills and picnic tables. "It's going to go up and down, but it's not an extremely rugged trail," Holmes said, adding it would be a good trail for families who are not accustomed to hiking. "It stays within a pretty short distance of the shoreline for most of it, so you've got beautiful views of the lake," he said.
Directions: From Chaffee, take Route A east to Route RA, which leads to the lake.
The 1,630-acre area contains a nice, short trail featuring pink granite. "If you take a right at the fork, it takes you on top of the hill; you've got some real spectacular vistas," Holmes said. "That will be an awesome spot to sit and enjoy the last little rays of sunshine." The Conservation Department has created watering ponds and planted food plots and crops within the forest to provide additional food sources for the area's wildlife.
Directions: From Fredericktown, take Route J east, then Route W south, then County Road 208 east.
The 916-acre area in Madison County contains the Tiemann Shut-ins. You'll see a backdrop of oak, hickory, pine, ash, elm and maple along the river border and its drainages. The St. Francis River at Millstream Gardens and its wooded corridor are part of Missouri's Natural Area System. It also contains large igneous shut-ins. You might even see some animals out on the hike, too, such as white-tailed deer, turkey and squirrels. Holmes said it's also a common place for whitewater rafting, "and an awesome spot to hang out."
Directions: From Fredericktown, take Highway 72 west 8 miles to the area. South of the river, take Route D to the area.
Fourteen miles north of Sikeston, Missouri, and 15 miles south of Cape Girardeau, the area can be reached from U.S. 61 and Highway 77 -- and from county gravel roads. The area is named for Nathanial Watkins, a famous Missouri statesman and Civil War general who is buried in the forest. The area contains a forest type resembling the Appalachian. You'll find sweetgum, American beech, cucumber tree and tulip poplar along with white and red oak, maple, hickory and walnut as you wander. You'll also see spicebush, dogwood and paw paw growing in the shrub layer.
Directions: From Benton, take U.S. 61 south 3 miles to the south side of the area. From Oran, Missouri, take Highway 77 south 1.5 miles to the west side of the area.
Blue Spring Branch is a 280-acre area made up of small, open fields and forested pathways. You'll find several sinkholes and the Ball Mill Resurgence Natural Area. The forest, though, is a mixture of oak and hickory. "The geology out there is just phenomenal," Holmes said.
Directions: From Perryville, take U.S. 61 north, then Route V north until the pavement ends, and follow County Road 916 into the area.
