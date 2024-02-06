Swiss women recreate Homer Simpson's New Orleans gobble tour

NEW ORLEANS -- Two Swiss women have recreated Homer Simpson's gourmandizing tour of New Orleans, snarf for snarf, finger-wiggle for finger-wiggle.

It took Janine Wiget of Zurich and Katrin von Niederhausern, who now lives in Stockholm, a week to duplicate the segment, which covers 54 restaurants in 1 minute, 27 seconds, Biz New Orleans reported.

The side-by-side video created by the 30-year-old illustrators and graphic designers has attracted more than 1 million views since it was uploaded Aug. 23.

Tourism officials are delighted.

"It's priceless," said Mark Romig, president and CEO of the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp. "It's hard to put a value on something like this. Hats off to these two ladies who created an amazing impression-building piece of art."

The Simpsons sequence is part of "Lisa Gets the Blues," which first aired April 22, 2018.

It opens with Homer telling Lisa, "And then you discover a thousand things you love about this city. Cajun crawfish. Lamb tagine ..." and on and on.

In "Homer, Katrin and Janine Eat their Way Through New Orleans," the women duplicate every action and camera angle. When Homer's mouth is stuffed with French fries, so is that of the woman imitating him. When he wiggles his fingers over a platter of crawfish and corn on the cob outside Bevi Seafood, so does she.

"Homer Simpson is a man with great charm, but not the best manners," Wiget said. "To get the right angles and positions, we had to sit on floors, lay on tables, eat with our hands and put a lot of shrimp and fries in our mouth, everything in front of the other restaurant guests."