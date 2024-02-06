Superhero Movies Aren't Going Anywhere

Divided into phases, the MCU will reach the end of Phase Three next year with "Avengers 4," and in the meantime we will see the release of another two standalone movies with "Ant-Man" and the "Wasp" this summer and "Captain Marvel" next March. But "phase 4" might not even be that. According to Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, it may be an entirely new thing. All we know for sure is that it will be led by "Spider-Man 2" and will feature "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." This new era could then very well see the rise of a new generation of superheroes as we bid adieu to some of the founding members of the MCU in "Avengers 4."

Moreover, not only did Feige say that the next phase in the MCU plan might be different from what we've gotten used to for the past 10 years, but he revealed that Marvel Studios has another 20 movies planned to keep us entertained for the next 20 something years, and based on the performance of "Infinity War," there is no doubt that audiences are not tired of watching stories unfold in that universe. Even if Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) leave after "Avengers 4" due to the end of their contracts with Marvel, the MCU will continue to thrive with new generations of superheroes, including Black Panther, the Guardians, and your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.