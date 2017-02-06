All sections
EntertainmentJune 2, 2017

Summer concerts in Jackson City Park 6/2/17

Southeast Missourian

This summer, the Jackson Municipal Band will play at the Jackson City Park Bandshell, each concert beginning at 7 p.m. and featuring a special guest. Scheduled to appear are:

June 8: Doug E. Rees

June 15: Scott Holt

June 22: Kimberly Dahme

June 29: Jen Friend and Trevor Finlay

July 4: Southern Brothers

July 6: Steve Schaffner

July 13: Whitewater Bluegrass Band

July 20: Barefoot on Sunday

Aug. 3: Mark Rees

The band will play at Homecomers on July 25 at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse.

The Rock Garden in Jackson City Park will hold free concerts on Fridays in June, beginning at 7:30 p.m. today with a performance by John Latini.

June 9: Doug E. Rees and Mark Rees

June 16: Scott Holt

June 23: Kimberly Dahme

June 30: Jen Friend and Trevor Finlay

The Rock Garden is at 800 Stoneyledge Drive in Jackson City Park. For more information, call Jackson Parks and Recreation at (573) 204-8848.

Pertinent address:

Jackson City Park, Jackson, Mo.

