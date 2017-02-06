Summer concerts in Jackson City Park 6/2/17

This summer, the Jackson Municipal Band will play at the Jackson City Park Bandshell, each concert beginning at 7 p.m. and featuring a special guest. Scheduled to appear are:
June 8: Doug E. Rees
June 15: Scott Holt
June 22: Kimberly Dahme
June 29: Jen Friend and Trevor Finlay
July 4: Southern Brothers
July 6: Steve Schaffner
July 13: Whitewater Bluegrass Band
July 20: Barefoot on Sunday
Aug. 3: Mark Rees
The band will play at Homecomers on July 25 at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse.
The Rock Garden in Jackson City Park will hold free concerts on Fridays in June, beginning at 7:30 p.m. today with a performance by John Latini.
June 9: Doug E. Rees and Mark Rees
June 16: Scott Holt
June 23: Kimberly Dahme
June 30: Jen Friend and Trevor Finlay
The Rock Garden is at 800 Stoneyledge Drive in Jackson City Park. For more information, call Jackson Parks and Recreation at (573) 204-8848.
Pertinent address:
Jackson City Park, Jackson, Mo.
