Summer concerts in Jackson City Park 6/2/17

Aug. 3: Mark Rees

The band will play at Homecomers on July 25 at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse.

The Rock Garden in Jackson City Park will hold free concerts on Fridays in June, beginning at 7:30 p.m. today with a performance by John Latini.

June 9: Doug E. Rees and Mark Rees

June 16: Scott Holt

June 23: Kimberly Dahme

June 30: Jen Friend and Trevor Finlay

The Rock Garden is at 800 Stoneyledge Drive in Jackson City Park. For more information, call Jackson Parks and Recreation at (573) 204-8848.

Pertinent address:

Jackson City Park, Jackson, Mo.