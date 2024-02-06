LOS ANGELES -- "Succession" secured its legacy with its third best drama series award, "The Bear" feasted as the night's top comedy, and the two shows about squabbling families dominated the acting awards at Monday night's Emmys.

Historic wins also came for Quinta Brunson of "Abbot Elementary" and Steven Yeun and Ali Wong of "Beef" at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony that was finally held four months late after a turbulent year of strikes in Hollywood.

"Succession", the HBO saga of the dysfunctional generations of a maladjusted media empire, won the top prize for its fourth and final season. It also won best actress in a drama for Sarah Snook and best actor in a drama for Kieran Culkin.

"We all put our all into it and the bar was set so high," Snook said.

"The Bear", the FX dramedy about a contentious family and a struggling restaurant at the center of the life of a talented chef, won best comedy series for its first season. It also made a meal of its acting categories, with Jeremy Allen White winning best actor in a comedy, best supporting actress in a comedy for Ayo Edebiri winning best supporting actress, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach taking best supporting actor. All three were first-time nominees.

Jeremy Allen White, winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "The Bear", left, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "The Bear", pose in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis ~ Associated Press

"This is a show about family and found family and real family," Edebiri said from the stage as she accepted the first trophy of the night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Instead of the usual producer speeches, Matty Matheson, a real-life elite chef who plays a kitchen newbie and repairman on "The Bear", spoke for the show near the end of the Fox telecast.

"I just love restaurants so much, the good and the bad, we're broken inside," Matheson said before getting a long kiss on the mouth from Moss-Bachrach.

Brunson won best actress in a comedy for the show she created, ABC's "Abbott Elementary", becoming the first Black woman to win the award in more than 40 years and the first from a network show to win it in more than a decade.

"I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy," Brunson said during her acceptance on the Fox telecast, fighting back tears. The writer-actor was among the stars with standout looks on the Emmys' silver carpet.

Quinta Brunson, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Abbott Elementary", poses in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis ~ Associated Press

"Succession" won six Emmys overall including best supporting actor in a drama for Matthew Macfadyen and best writing in a drama for show creator Jesse Armstrong. The only drama acting category it didn't win was supporting actress, taken for the second time by Jennifer Coolidge of "The White Lotus".

"The Bear" won in every category it was nominated for Monday night, and along with the four it had won previously at the Creative Arts Emmys, took 10 overall, the most of any show.

Landmark wins on TV's big night

"Beef" won best limited series, while Steven Yeun and Ali Wong became the first Asian Americans to win in their categories -- Yeun for best actor in a limited series and Wong for best actress. Creator Lee Sung won Emmys for writing and directing. It had eight Emmys overall after three wins at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Brunson had won a writing Emmy for "Abbott Elementary", her mockumentary about a predominantly Black and chronically underfunded grade school in Philadelphia, but this is her first for acting. Isabel Sanford of "The Jeffersons" was the only previous Black woman to win the category in 1981.

The first hour of the show held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day saw three Black women win major awards: Brunson, Edebiri and Niecy Nash-Betts, who won best supporting actress in a limited series for "Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story".