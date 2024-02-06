Editor's note: This story is set to be published in Friday's Southeast Missourian. All uses of "today" refer to Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

Even with a slight pause in several of the usual outdoor events (aside from Chaffee German Days this weekend), Southeast Missouri still offers plenty to do to take your mind off the climate change, even if you’re a fan of the subtle hints of fall wafting through the breeze.

The Swamp Katz band entertains with German tunes Oct. 14, 2017, at Chaffee German Days in Chaffee, Missouri. Fred Lynch

If you’re new to the area, or if you just like beer, German-style food and carnival rides (but not in that order) head to Chaffee, Missouri, after work today. The German-themed fun starts at 5 p.m. and the event continues from noon to midnight Saturday with Cape Championship Wrestling kicking off at 7 p.m. at Frisco Park.

If you have tickets to tonight’s Underberg House concert featuring homegrown singer-songwriter Jessie Ritter, consider yourself lucky. After speaking with the event’s coordinator, Larry Underberg, on Thursday afternoon, the Cape Girardeau show is sold-out. If you don’t know who Jessie is, have you been in hibernation? The country artist is quickly becoming somewhat of an icon as she acquires awards nationwide for her unique sound; she even performed during this year’s Tunes at Twilight series. Ritter is a fantastic artist, always humble in concert and is definitely someone Cape Girardeau can be proud of.

Just be sure to get your fill of local performers and musicians this weekend (and there’s a lot). Looking ahead there’s ghouls and goblins on the horizon …

Is this thing on?

If you’re a musician, comedian or poet who likes crowds and being in front of a microphone, check out community open mic; all ages are welcome. Performances are first come, first served. The event is sponsored by Cape Girardeau Public Library and Top Talent Services LLC.

__Where:__ Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark Ave.

__When:__ 6 to 9 p.m. today

__How much:__ Free to attend

__More info:__ To register, email josh@toptalentbooking.com or joshuaclynn@gmail.com

Country roads

Country music warrior Billy Don Burns wears his battle scars with honor when performing. Listen as he tells the stories of his life, through song, with brutal and beautiful honesty. Organizers said Burns is respected far and wide for his long career in songwriting and performing — and he’s still out there. Local musician Landon Leist will open the show.

__Where:__ Rude Dog Pub, 123 N. Main St., Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 9 p.m. to midnight today

__How much:__ $10

Jazzy

Get ready to jump and jive Harlem stride-style with the cast of “Ain’t Misbehavin’” as part of the second stage series at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus. Watch as the 1930s come to life under the direction of guest artist Darryl Kent Clark, assistant professor of musical theater and dance at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

You’ll be taken on a journey of timeless music of legendary jazz great Thomas “Fats” Waller, with songs such as “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Black and Blue,” “This Joint is Jumpin’” and “I’ve Got a Feeling I’m Falling.”

__When:__ 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

__Where:__ Rust Flexible Theatre at Southeast River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau

__How much:__ Tickets start at $9

__More info:__ Tickets may be purchased at www.rivercampus.org