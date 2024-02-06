Editor's note: This story is set to be published in Friday's Southeast Missourian. All uses of "today" refer to Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Even with a slight pause in several of the usual outdoor events (aside from Chaffee German Days this weekend), Southeast Missouri still offers plenty to do to take your mind off the climate change, even if you’re a fan of the subtle hints of fall wafting through the breeze.
If you’re new to the area, or if you just like beer, German-style food and carnival rides (but not in that order) head to Chaffee, Missouri, after work today. The German-themed fun starts at 5 p.m. and the event continues from noon to midnight Saturday with Cape Championship Wrestling kicking off at 7 p.m. at Frisco Park.
If you have tickets to tonight’s Underberg House concert featuring homegrown singer-songwriter Jessie Ritter, consider yourself lucky. After speaking with the event’s coordinator, Larry Underberg, on Thursday afternoon, the Cape Girardeau show is sold-out. If you don’t know who Jessie is, have you been in hibernation? The country artist is quickly becoming somewhat of an icon as she acquires awards nationwide for her unique sound; she even performed during this year’s Tunes at Twilight series. Ritter is a fantastic artist, always humble in concert and is definitely someone Cape Girardeau can be proud of.
Just be sure to get your fill of local performers and musicians this weekend (and there’s a lot). Looking ahead there’s ghouls and goblins on the horizon …
If you’re a musician, comedian or poet who likes crowds and being in front of a microphone, check out community open mic; all ages are welcome. Performances are first come, first served. The event is sponsored by Cape Girardeau Public Library and Top Talent Services LLC.
__Where:__ Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark Ave.
__When:__ 6 to 9 p.m. today
__How much:__ Free to attend
__More info:__ To register, email josh@toptalentbooking.com or joshuaclynn@gmail.com
Country music warrior Billy Don Burns wears his battle scars with honor when performing. Listen as he tells the stories of his life, through song, with brutal and beautiful honesty. Organizers said Burns is respected far and wide for his long career in songwriting and performing — and he’s still out there. Local musician Landon Leist will open the show.
__Where:__ Rude Dog Pub, 123 N. Main St., Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 9 p.m. to midnight today
__How much:__ $10
Get ready to jump and jive Harlem stride-style with the cast of “Ain’t Misbehavin’” as part of the second stage series at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus. Watch as the 1930s come to life under the direction of guest artist Darryl Kent Clark, assistant professor of musical theater and dance at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
You’ll be taken on a journey of timeless music of legendary jazz great Thomas “Fats” Waller, with songs such as “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Black and Blue,” “This Joint is Jumpin’” and “I’ve Got a Feeling I’m Falling.”
__When:__ 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday
__Where:__ Rust Flexible Theatre at Southeast River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau
__How much:__ Tickets start at $9
__More info:__ Tickets may be purchased at www.rivercampus.org
Don’t miss “In Flux,” the joint exhibit of sculptural and functional ceramics by Southeast Missouri State University alumni Liston Vance and Scott Stuhldreher at Catapult Creative House in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Vance is a ceramic artist working under the mentorship of Steve Grimmer at Alto Clay Works in Alto Pass, Illinois. He uses 3D printed molds from which he casts trapezoid-shaped plaster pieces. Vance then stacks them in various configurations, bands them together and fills them with casting slip. While the underlying forms are traditional (cups, tumblers and vases), the method of production abstracts the pieces into an almost pixelated version of their wheel-thrown counterparts.
Stuhldreher is a ceramic artist in his first year of graduate school at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville (SIUE). After he graduated from Southeast Missouri State University, Stuhldreher spent a semester as a post-baccalaureate student at SIUE. He is currently working on a new body of work focusing on functional pottery and surface design.
The opening reception is set for 5 p.m. today in the Catapult Creative House Gallery. Tour the entire Catapult facilities, including the Southeast Missouri State University Department of Art students’ studios and student artist Ryan Nevill’s solo exhibition, both on the second floor.
__When:__ The display continues 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Nov. 4
__Where:__ Catapult Creative House, 612 Broadway, Cape Girardeau
__How much:__ Free to attend
Get involved with the Saint Francis Foundation’s first Color Dash to help raise funds for the Dig For Life Program at Saint Francis. The program provides free breast, lung, prostate and colon cancer screenings.
__Where:__ Cape Girardeau Arena Park, 410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday
__More info:__ To register, call (573) 331-5133
No matter when your last meal was, there’s always room for more. Check out the spread at Wesley United Methodist Church’s kettle beef and fried-chicken dinner. The menu also will include mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, slaw, dessert and beverages.
__Where:__ Wesley United Methodist Church, Highway 177 and Carnation Lane in Fruitland
__When:__ 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday
__How much:__ $12 for adults; $6 for children and 6 to 12; free for children age 5 and younger
Round up your buddies for the CGMO Rock Show: The Revenge in downtown Cape Girardeau. It’s one of the best ways to get a taste of what Cape Girardeau-based rock bands have to offer. Groups performing will be Odd Moses, Noir Daze, The Scatterguns, Community Sadness and Guy Morgan.
__Where:__ The Hangout, 727 Broadway, Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 8 p.m. Saturday
__How much:__ $5 at the door
