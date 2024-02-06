Three big events highlight a plethora of things to do this weekend: the VintageNow Fashion Show, Cape Fear Con and Cape Girardeau Central High School's production of "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe." You can make it to all three — and a few more — with careful planning and your TGIF guide.

Models walk down the runway during the VintageNOW fashion show Oct 21, 2017, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

On the catwalk

If you're new to the fashion scene, starting with the VintageNow Fashion Show is a swell decision. It's the 10th anniversary for the event, and proceeds benefit the Safe House for Women. For a second year, the fundraiser will be held at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau because of its exponential growth. Safe House executive director Jessica Hill said last year the event brought in nearly $99,000. This year, the goal is $100,000. Will they make it?

__Where:__ Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 7:30 p.m. Saturday

__More info:__ Tickets may be purchased at www.vintagenow.org

Boo!

Ken Murphy never stops dreaming up fun, themed conventions for Cape Girardeau, and that's nothing to complain about. You might know him from Cape Championship Wrestling, Cape Comic Con and Cape Anime Con. His latest creation, Cape Fear Con, kicks off today with a panel discussion and horror film screening. Saturday, check out more horror films, a discussion centered on independent filmmaking, custom action-figure and doll making, a costume event and CCW Hardcore Halloween 3. Visitors also can mingle with actress Scout Taylor-Compton, author Joel Rhodes and horror host Misty Brew.

__Where:__ Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 4 p.m. today, 10 a.m. Saturday

__How much:__ Tickets start at $7

__More info:__ Tickets may be purchased online at www.squareup.com

What's the answer?

Gather the squad and head to trivia night at Centenary Church Family Life Center in Cape Girardeau. The night includes door prizes, a silent auction and snacks. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and trivia begins at 7 p.m. Individuals, couples and teams are welcome. Proceeds will benefit outreach projects within Southeast Missouri. Feel free to bring snacks and nonalcoholic beverages.

__Where:__ Centenary Church Family Life Center, 324 N. Ellis St., Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 6:30 p.m. today

__How much:__ $10 per person

I know this one

Check out movie trivia night at Jackson Civic Center for some movie-themed fun. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and trivia begins at 7 p.m.

__Where:__ Jackson Civic Center, 381 W. Deerwood Drive, Jackson

__When:__ 6:30 p.m. today

__How much:__ $20 per person or $100 for team of six

Downtown bluegrass

Traveling musician Julian Davis will grace Ebb and Flow Fermentations with his guitar and mandolin stylings this weeked. Since 2016, he has been giving bluegrass "a clean new treatment," organizers said. Davis enjoys playing the classics standing the test of time, while ensuring they last a little longer. In 2017, he started taking his solo act to concert halls, theaters, bars and music festivals. All ages are welcome to attend.

__Where:__ Ebb and Flow Fermentations, 11 S. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 7 to 9 p.m. today

__How much:__ $7 in advance; $10 at the door

__More info:__ www.eventbrite.com

Follow the tracks

If you've never visited the Scott City Historical Museum, find time on Saturday. The day will include live music by Elevator Music, Father's Arms Fellowship singers and Mrs. Helle's school choir; free games and train rides for children; a cakewalk for adults and a cupcake walk for kids; handmade crafts; demonstrations; and face painting. The menu will include ham and beans served by the Lutheran Ladies and burgers and hotdogs served by the Kiwanis.

__Where:__ Scott City Historical Museum, 1514 Main St., Scott City

__When:__ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

__How much:__ Free to attend

To Narnia

Cape Girardeau Central High School students stage their twist on the magical classic "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe."

Follow Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy as they travel through the wardrobe, meet fantastic creatures and battle an evil witch in the land of Narnia. With chases, duels and escapes, the production -- adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette -- sticks close to the novel.

"At the end of last year, our theater program had grown a lot," drama instructor and theater director Belle Delacruz said. "I was looking for a show that had many lead roles and would challenge us technically."

Proceeds will benefit the school's theater program.

__Where:__ Kinder Performance Hall, Central High School, 1000 S. Silver Springs Road

__When:__ 7 p.m. today; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday

__How much:__ $7; $5 for students with ID

__More info:__ www.seatyourself.biz/capetigers

Celebrate the history

October is LGBT History Month, and its founder, Rodney Wilson, will speak about his life and what the month means to the LGBTQ+ community. An alumnus of Southeast Missouri State University, Wilson will share a documentary about his time as the first openly gay public school teacher in Missouri. There also will be a Q&A session.

This event is co-sponsored by PFLAG Cape Girardeau, Cape PRIDE, SEMO's LGBTQ+ Employee Alliance, the Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity, and the LGBTQ Resource Center.

__Where:__ Indian Room at Southeast Missouri State University, 1 University Plaza, Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 10 a.m. Saturday

__How much:__ Free

Can you dig it?

The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History celebrates International Archaeology Day on Saturday. Fred Bollinger will display Native American tools, and he'll help identify your relics and finds from 1 to 4 p.m. Try your hand at different types of primitive skills while exploring ancient cultures. Other activities include a children's Native American archaeology dig, puzzles, games and archaeology-themed crafts.

__Where:__ Bollinger County Museum of Natural History, 209 Mayfield Drive, Marble Hill, Missouri

__When:__ Noon to 4 p.m Saturday