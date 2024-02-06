Three big events highlight a plethora of things to do this weekend: the VintageNow Fashion Show, Cape Fear Con and Cape Girardeau Central High School's production of "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe." You can make it to all three — and a few more — with careful planning and your TGIF guide.
If you're new to the fashion scene, starting with the VintageNow Fashion Show is a swell decision. It's the 10th anniversary for the event, and proceeds benefit the Safe House for Women. For a second year, the fundraiser will be held at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau because of its exponential growth. Safe House executive director Jessica Hill said last year the event brought in nearly $99,000. This year, the goal is $100,000. Will they make it?
__Where:__ Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 7:30 p.m. Saturday
__More info:__ Tickets may be purchased at www.vintagenow.org
Ken Murphy never stops dreaming up fun, themed conventions for Cape Girardeau, and that's nothing to complain about. You might know him from Cape Championship Wrestling, Cape Comic Con and Cape Anime Con. His latest creation, Cape Fear Con, kicks off today with a panel discussion and horror film screening. Saturday, check out more horror films, a discussion centered on independent filmmaking, custom action-figure and doll making, a costume event and CCW Hardcore Halloween 3. Visitors also can mingle with actress Scout Taylor-Compton, author Joel Rhodes and horror host Misty Brew.
__Where:__ Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 4 p.m. today, 10 a.m. Saturday
__How much:__ Tickets start at $7
__More info:__ Tickets may be purchased online at www.squareup.com
Gather the squad and head to trivia night at Centenary Church Family Life Center in Cape Girardeau. The night includes door prizes, a silent auction and snacks. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and trivia begins at 7 p.m. Individuals, couples and teams are welcome. Proceeds will benefit outreach projects within Southeast Missouri. Feel free to bring snacks and nonalcoholic beverages.
__Where:__ Centenary Church Family Life Center, 324 N. Ellis St., Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 6:30 p.m. today
__How much:__ $10 per person
Check out movie trivia night at Jackson Civic Center for some movie-themed fun. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and trivia begins at 7 p.m.
__Where:__ Jackson Civic Center, 381 W. Deerwood Drive, Jackson
__When:__ 6:30 p.m. today
__How much:__ $20 per person or $100 for team of six
Traveling musician Julian Davis will grace Ebb and Flow Fermentations with his guitar and mandolin stylings this weeked. Since 2016, he has been giving bluegrass "a clean new treatment," organizers said. Davis enjoys playing the classics standing the test of time, while ensuring they last a little longer. In 2017, he started taking his solo act to concert halls, theaters, bars and music festivals. All ages are welcome to attend.
__Where:__ Ebb and Flow Fermentations, 11 S. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 7 to 9 p.m. today
__How much:__ $7 in advance; $10 at the door
__More info:__ www.eventbrite.com
If you've never visited the Scott City Historical Museum, find time on Saturday. The day will include live music by Elevator Music, Father's Arms Fellowship singers and Mrs. Helle's school choir; free games and train rides for children; a cakewalk for adults and a cupcake walk for kids; handmade crafts; demonstrations; and face painting. The menu will include ham and beans served by the Lutheran Ladies and burgers and hotdogs served by the Kiwanis.
__Where:__ Scott City Historical Museum, 1514 Main St., Scott City
__When:__ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
__How much:__ Free to attend
Cape Girardeau Central High School students stage their twist on the magical classic "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe."
Follow Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy as they travel through the wardrobe, meet fantastic creatures and battle an evil witch in the land of Narnia. With chases, duels and escapes, the production -- adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette -- sticks close to the novel.
"At the end of last year, our theater program had grown a lot," drama instructor and theater director Belle Delacruz said. "I was looking for a show that had many lead roles and would challenge us technically."
Proceeds will benefit the school's theater program.
__Where:__ Kinder Performance Hall, Central High School, 1000 S. Silver Springs Road
__When:__ 7 p.m. today; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday
__How much:__ $7; $5 for students with ID
__More info:__ www.seatyourself.biz/capetigers
October is LGBT History Month, and its founder, Rodney Wilson, will speak about his life and what the month means to the LGBTQ+ community. An alumnus of Southeast Missouri State University, Wilson will share a documentary about his time as the first openly gay public school teacher in Missouri. There also will be a Q&A session.
This event is co-sponsored by PFLAG Cape Girardeau, Cape PRIDE, SEMO's LGBTQ+ Employee Alliance, the Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity, and the LGBTQ Resource Center.
__Where:__ Indian Room at Southeast Missouri State University, 1 University Plaza, Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 10 a.m. Saturday
__How much:__ Free
The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History celebrates International Archaeology Day on Saturday. Fred Bollinger will display Native American tools, and he'll help identify your relics and finds from 1 to 4 p.m. Try your hand at different types of primitive skills while exploring ancient cultures. Other activities include a children's Native American archaeology dig, puzzles, games and archaeology-themed crafts.
__Where:__ Bollinger County Museum of Natural History, 209 Mayfield Drive, Marble Hill, Missouri
__When:__ Noon to 4 p.m Saturday
__How much:__ Activities and presentations are free with paid admission
Help rebuild Wesleyan Methodist Church through fellowship and homemade chicken vegetable stew this weekend.
__Where:__ St. Joseph School Gym, 606 Sycamore St., Scott City, Missouri
__When:__ 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday
__How much:__ Donations accepted
All four floors of the historic Bollinger Mill will be open for free, self-guided tours during its All Hallow's Eve celebration. The event also includes programming about Victorian mourning and funeral customs highlighting period-specific clothing and jewelry. Visitors will learn about misunderstood aspects of mourning, including the history and science behind "witching" and its role in locating unmarked graves, cemetery symbolism, and the types of trees and shrubbery found in historic cemeteries. Food will be available from Straight Line Swine BBQ and Nancy's Fancy Kettle Corn.
__Where:__ Bollinger Mill State Historic Site, 113 Bollinger Mill Road, Burfordville, Missouri
__When:__ 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday
__How much:__ Free
An outdoorsy Trek N' Treat event at the Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau will get guests into the spirit with warm cider s'mores and fall-themed games and activities. Costumes are encouraged for the Trek N' Treat Trail, where you can meet some "nighttime creature characters." Get to know the animals, and you'll see they love to give out treats. No registration is required.
__Where:__ Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive, Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday
__How much:__ Free
This weekend, add Southeast Missouri State University's Crisp Museum to your Halloween event lineup. Bring the family for a night of creating sock monsters, carving pumpkins, making paper decorations and scavenger hunts.
__Where:__ Crisp Museum, 518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
__How much:__ Free
Stop by for breakfast provided by St. John's Ladies Group of Leopold, Missouri. Items on the menu include sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy and fruit. A bake sale and a quilt raffle will also be held. All proceeds will benefit missions in Ghana.
__Where:__ Knights of Columbus Hall, County Road 408, Leopold, Missouri
__When:__ 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday
__How much:__ Donations accepted
Support Saxony Regional High School's annual Crusader Challenge fundraising event with a Sunday brunch in the school's Moeller Commons. Get ready for traditional breakfast fare alongside chicken and dumplings and baked ham.
Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling the school office or at the door.
__Where:__ Saxony Lutheran High School, 2004 Saxony Drive, Jackson
__When:__ 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday
__How much:__ $12 for adults; $6 for children age 12 and younger
The Jackson Jaycees team up with local businesses for a safe and fun night of trick-or-treating and games. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween best. Participating businesses and organizations include The Tiny Co.; MO Wear; Realty Executives of Cape County; SirVen; Leet Eyecare; Canine Clipz; TJ's Burgers, Wings, and Pizza; The Bank of Missouri; Suite B Studio Hair Salon; Heartland Chiropractic; Abbott Construction; Sweets Unsweetened; Ken's Ace Hardware; Wills Insurance; Jackson Police Department; and Jackson Fire Department.
__Where:__ Jackson City Park, Safety City
__When:__ 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday
__How much:__ Free
If you're looking for fun and adventure, gather at John Boardman Pavilion across from Art Van Furniture in downtown Cape Girardeau. Follow the lantern of your costumed guide and let the darkness of the past envelop you. Organizers said Cape Girardeau's historic downtown is full of "true" tales of ghosts and memorable characters.
__Where:__ Downtown Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday
__How much:__ $15
Not into traditional Halloween events? Then hop on the trail, check out the scavenger hunt, register for raffles hope for prizes at the Barks Plantation this weekend. Admission includes chili, soup and dessert.
__Where:__ Barks Plantation, County Road 807, Glen Allen, Missouri
__When:__ 10:30 a.m. Saturday
__How much:__ $25 for adults; $15 for children age 12 and younger
Save room for the Fall Parish Dinner in Kelso, Missouri. Items on the buffet-style meal include chicken and dumplings, baked ham, dressing and all the trimmings. Carry-outs available.
__Where:__ St. Augustine School gym, 231 S. Messmer St., Kelso, Missouri
__When:__ 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday
__How much:__ $10 for adults; $5 for children age 6 to 11; Free for children age 5 and younger
