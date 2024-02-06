Studios weigh in on Georgia heartbeat bill

LOS ANGELES -- Netflix blinked first and now other major Hollywood studios say they may re-evaluate filming in Georgia if the state's abortion law goes into effect. The state is known for its lucrative tax incentives for filming.

WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal and the Walt Disney Co. followed the streaming service's lead earlier this week, breaking a three-week silence from the big players in entertainment on the controversial law banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks.

"If the new law holds we will reconsider Georgia as the home to any new productions," read a statement from WarnerMedia Thursday.

Unless it's blocked in court, it is set to go into effect in 2020.

WarnerMedia productions currently filming in Georgia include the Warner Bros. film "The Conjuring 3" and the HBO show "Lovecraft County."

The company said, while working in a state or country, "doesn't mean we agree with every position" made by that territory or its leaders, "we do respect due process."