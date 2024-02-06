All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
December 9, 2017

Streep calls out Harvey Weinstein at women's conference

BOSTON -- Meryl Streep said she and other actresses are planning to make a series of "non-negotiable" demands in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations that have rocked Hollywood, media and politics. Streep on Thursday also called the allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein "the most gargantuan example of disrespect" permeating every industry...

Associated Press

BOSTON -- Meryl Streep said she and other actresses are planning to make a series of "non-negotiable" demands in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations that have rocked Hollywood, media and politics.

Streep on Thursday also called the allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein "the most gargantuan example of disrespect" permeating every industry.

She said women still don't have enough representation in leadership positions and that affects how decisions are made.

Streep said women in the entertainment industry are prepared to demand for equal representation in board rooms and other improvements to the American workplace.

"We are after 50/50 by 2020," the three-time Oscar-winning actress said to applause. "Equal means equal. And if it starts at the top, none of these shenanigans would have filtered down and it wouldn't have been tolerated."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Streep made the comments in a conversation with feminist icon Gloria Steinem at the Massachusetts Women's Conference in Boston.

"It's such an interesting moment, because this conversation about why this is so widespread, this is really worth having and it's fantastic," she said. "I can't help thinking it's just a door that's opening to a better world."

The 13th annual conference, which organizers say was attended by a record 16,000 people, also featured speeches from Academy Award-winning actor Viola Davis and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.

At the two-day conference's opening night Wednesday, Steinem took a shot at President Donald Trump, calling the billionaire the "harasser in chief."

More than a dozen women have said Trump sexually assaulted or harassed them over the years. He has denied the allegations.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks disp...
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political ...
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Pri...
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box offic...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
EntertainmentJan. 16
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
What to stream this week: Jason Momoa roaming, Green Day rocking and 'Fast X' exploding
EntertainmentJan. 15
What to stream this week: Jason Momoa roaming, Green Day rocking and 'Fast X' exploding
'The Honeymooners' actress Joyce Randolph has died at 99; played Ed Norton's wife, Trixie
EntertainmentJan. 15
'The Honeymooners' actress Joyce Randolph has died at 99; played Ed Norton's wife, Trixie
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy