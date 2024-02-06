Streep calls out Harvey Weinstein at women's conference

BOSTON -- Meryl Streep said she and other actresses are planning to make a series of "non-negotiable" demands in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations that have rocked Hollywood, media and politics.

Streep on Thursday also called the allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein "the most gargantuan example of disrespect" permeating every industry.

She said women still don't have enough representation in leadership positions and that affects how decisions are made.

Streep said women in the entertainment industry are prepared to demand for equal representation in board rooms and other improvements to the American workplace.

"We are after 50/50 by 2020," the three-time Oscar-winning actress said to applause. "Equal means equal. And if it starts at the top, none of these shenanigans would have filtered down and it wouldn't have been tolerated."