StoryCorps' Thanksgiving Listen asks students to record elders

NEW YORK -- StoryCorps is hoping people give its social-media apps a break for a few minutes this Thanksgiving and instead use one designed for listening.

The not-for-profit oral-history project on Thursday announced the 2017 edition of its Great Thanksgiving Listen, which calls for high-school students to record a conversation with an elder over the holiday weekend using the StoryCorps app.

Students can add photos and videos to their stories and upload them to an online StoryCorps archive. They'll also be included in a StoryCorps collection at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.

Dave Isay, StoryCorps' founder and president, sees the event as a potential way "to strengthen our national fabric at a time when we desperately need it."