Steely Dan co-founder, guitarist Walter Becker dies at 67

LOS ANGELES -- Walter Becker, the guitarist, bassist and co-founder of the 1970s rock group Steely Dan, which sold more than 40 million albums and produced such hit singles as "Reelin' In the Years," "Rikki Don't Lose that Number" and "Deacon Blues" has died. He was 67.

His official website announced his death Sunday with no other details.

Donald Fagen said in a statement Sunday his Steely Dan bandmate was not only "an excellent guitarist and a great songwriter" but "smart as a whip," "hysterically funny" and "cynical about human nature, including his own."

"I intend to keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band," Fagen wrote.