'Star Wars' princess Carrie Fisher dead at 60

NEW YORK -- No one could make us laugh through the pain like Carrie Fisher.

The daughter of Hollywood stars Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds and a survivor of early fame, drug addiction and bipolar disorder, she wrote with unsentimental wit and understanding about her private struggles and about an industry she was raised in but where she stood apart.

Fisher, known to the world as Princess Leia of "Star Wars," died Tuesday at 60, four days after falling ill aboard an airline flight. Media reports said the actress had suffered a heart attack.

"I do believe you're only as sick as your secrets. If that's true, I'm just really healthy," she said in a confessional 2009 interview.

The public fell in love with her twice: as Princess Leia and as the wry truth-teller of such books as "Postcards from the Edge," "Wishful Drinking" and "The Princess Diarist," in which she revealed having an intense affair with "Star Wars" co-star Harrison Ford.

Debbie Reynolds, left, and her daughter, Carrie Fisher, arrive at the 2003 "Runway for Life" Celebrity Fashion Show in Beverly Hills, California, benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Jill Connelly ~ Associated Press

When she and Ford reprised their roles last year in "The Force Awakens," audiences cheered for her past on screen and for the life reflected on her sadder and wiser face.

Fisher told plenty of secrets about others -- about her parents' breakup when she was 2, being advised by Warren Beatty on wearing a bra in "Shampoo," and arguing with then-husband Paul Simon about whether it was better to be a man or a woman.

Asked by NPR recently why she wrote about her fling with Ford, who was 15 years older and married, she joked she could hold back no longer because he had refused to die: "I kept calling and saying, 'When are you going to die because I want to tell the story?'"

But she was toughest on herself and unafraid to turn trauma into humor. She became the most knowable of celebrities, with a gift for bringing us into her unusual life.

"One of the therapists came in to admit me and asked how long I had been a drug addict," she wrote in "Postcards," her autobiographical novel that became a movie of the same name. "I said I didn't think I was a drug addict because I didn't take any one drug. 'Then you're a drugs addict,' she said. She asked if I had deliberately tried to kill myself. I was insulted by the question. I guess when you find yourself having overdosed, it's a good indicator that your life isn't working."

Actress Carrie Fisher and singer Paul Simon stand together at their apartment in New York during their wedding reception in 1983. Mario Suriani ~ Associated Press

She is survived by her mother; her daughter, Billie Lourd, from a relationship with talent agent Bryan Lourd; her brother, the actor-filmmaker Todd Fisher; and her half sisters, actresses Joely and Tricia Leigh Fisher. Her father died in 2010.

Born and raised in Beverly Hills, Carrie Fisher was a bookish child who had difficult relationships with both parents. In a celebrity breakup that made headlines everywhere in 1958, Eddie Fisher left his family for Elizabeth Taylor.

Eddie Fisher was hardly present for his daughter in her early years, and Reynolds' second husband, the shoe store magnate Harry Karl, was worse. He squandered his money and Reynolds' on gambling and prostitutes and left the actress and her children broke and devastated.

Meanwhile, Carrie Fisher went into the family business early -- too early, she later would say. Fisher was performing on stage by age 12 and appeared with Reynolds in the 1973 Broadway revival "Irene." She was still a teenager when she made her feature film debut in "Shampoo," which came out in 1975.