Spring forward into sunshine with Mother Nature

It's time once again to move the clocks up an hour Sunday, and I couldn't be more excited. But this time each year always prompts me to ask myself the same question: How many people actually have old-school clocks with physical hands?

No offense if you have one (or a dozen in your home), but the only clock with physical hands I own is Power Ranger-themed, above my kitchen pantry.

With the time change usually comes warmer weather, and that looks to be the case this weekend (aside from the possibility of rain Saturday). So I suggest spending some time outdoors.

Hiking isn't only for adults wishing to escape reality and bond with nature; it also can be an excellent opportunity for quality family time as spring approaches. Most people know about trails at the Conservation Nature Center at Cape County Park North and out at Trail of Tears. But there are many other areas for a good walk or hike.

Taking a page from the chronicled outdoor adventures of semissourian.com webmaster James Baughn, who recently rounded up his favorite hiking locations within a half-hour drive of Cape Girardeau. I've included those below.

In between making sure those clocks are bumped up an hour, your only other obligation this weekend is to take advantage of the great outdoors.

Cape LaCroix Bluffs Conservation Area

Where: Scott City area

Unique features: Bluffs overlooking the old channel of Cape LaCroix Creek.

To find the bluffs and natural arch, you will need to carefully leave the trail to the right (north) and explore.

Directions: Take Interstate 55 to the Airport/Route AB exit (mile marker 91). Follow Route AB (Nash Road) east for 3.5 miles. Look for the SEMO Port Authority sign and turn left on the first gravel road. This leads to the small parking area for the conservation area.

Sand Prairie Conservation Area

Where: Near Benton, Missouri

Unique features: 200-acre tract of sandy terrain

Directions: Take Interstate 55 south to the Benton exit (mile marker 80). Turn left on Highway 77 and drive just more than 2 miles to the intersection with County Road 333. Make a sharp left on County Road 333 (paved) and go north for 2 miles. Look for the small parking area on the right.

Juden Creek Trail

Where: Cape Girardeau

Unique features: Trail climbs to a ridge between Juden Creek to the north and Cape Girardeau Country Club to the south.