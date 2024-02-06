Spring forward into sunshine with Mother Nature

It's time once again to move the clocks up an hour Sunday, and I couldn't be more excited. But this time each year always prompts me to ask myself the same question: How many people actually have old-school clocks with physical hands?
No offense if you have one (or a dozen in your home), but the only clock with physical hands I own is Power Ranger-themed, above my kitchen pantry.
With the time change usually comes warmer weather, and that looks to be the case this weekend (aside from the possibility of rain Saturday). So I suggest spending some time outdoors.
Hiking isn't only for adults wishing to escape reality and bond with nature; it also can be an excellent opportunity for quality family time as spring approaches. Most people know about trails at the Conservation Nature Center at Cape County Park North and out at Trail of Tears. But there are many other areas for a good walk or hike.
Taking a page from the chronicled outdoor adventures of semissourian.com webmaster James Baughn, who recently rounded up his favorite hiking locations within a half-hour drive of Cape Girardeau. I've included those below.
In between making sure those clocks are bumped up an hour, your only other obligation this weekend is to take advantage of the great outdoors.
Where: Scott City area
Unique features: Bluffs overlooking the old channel of Cape LaCroix Creek.
Directions: Take Interstate 55 to the Airport/Route AB exit (mile marker 91). Follow Route AB (Nash Road) east for 3.5 miles. Look for the SEMO Port Authority sign and turn left on the first gravel road. This leads to the small parking area for the conservation area.
Where: Near Benton, Missouri
Unique features: 200-acre tract of sandy terrain
Directions: Take Interstate 55 south to the Benton exit (mile marker 80). Turn left on Highway 77 and drive just more than 2 miles to the intersection with County Road 333. Make a sharp left on County Road 333 (paved) and go north for 2 miles. Look for the small parking area on the right.
Where: Cape Girardeau
Unique features: Trail climbs to a ridge between Juden Creek to the north and Cape Girardeau Country Club to the south.
Directions: Take Highway 177 north from Cape. Turn right on Old Route V and then make another right on Cape Rock Drive. Cross the one-lane bridge and look for the parking area and trailhead on the right.
Where: Southwest of Oak Ridge
Unique features: 804-acre conservation area
Directions: Take Highway 72 through Jackson toward Millersville. Just before reaching Millersville, turn right on Route B. After 2 miles, turn left on Route BB near the water tower. Go 1 mile and look for County Road 471 on the right. Parking lot No. 4 is 1.3 miles down this county road on the left. Other parking lots can be found along County Road 472 and County Road 473.
Where: Chaffee, Missouri
Unique features: 2.5-mile trail circles the lake, providing attractive views from all angles.
Directions: Take Interstate 55 south to the Scott City exit. Turn right on Route M and drive to Chaffee. At the main intersection in Chaffee, turn left on Route A, cross the railroad tracks and make two zigzag turns to stay on Route A. Just outside of town, turn left on Route RA. This road ends at the Tywappity Lake parking area.
Where: Cape Girardeau County
Unique features: 5-mile multiuse trail open to hiking, biking and horseback riding.
Directions: Take Interstate 55 to the Fruitland exit (No. 105). Turn right on Highway 61 and continue north 3 miles to Route C. Turn right and take Route C north for 6 miles to New Wells. Turn right to stay on Route C, then turn right on Route CC. After 1 mile, turn right on County Road 525. Go 1.2 miles and turn left at the turn-off marked "Horse Trailer Parking." Drive past the equestrian parking area and continue on the access road (making a right turn) until the road ends at the parking lot and gate.
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.