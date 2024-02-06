Speculation rising about royal title for Meghan Markle

LONDON -- With a royal wedding in the works, speculation is rising about the title that will be bestowed on Meghan Markle when she marries Prince Harry in the spring.

Will the American actress be a British princess? The answer is: sort of.

Markle's future noble ranking partly depends on what titles Queen Elizabeth II gives her and Harry on their May wedding day.

Markle, 36, will not formally be known as Princess Meghan because she is not of royal birth. However, she will become Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales when she marries Harry, whose proper first name is Henry.

The speculation is the queen will make Harry a duke, like his brother William, and Markle a duchess when they wed at Windsor Castle. In that case, Markle properly would be known as a duchess, not a princess.

"It's wrong to call a royal duchess 'princess' unless she's already a princess," royal historian Hugo Vickers said. "But they can do what they like. I'm sure the press will call her Princess Meghan. I just hope they don't abbreviate it to Princess Megs."

Many royal observers think the queen will make the newlyweds the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, one of the few remaining "dukedoms" that is available.

In that case, Markle would become Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex.