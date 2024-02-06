Special prosecutor named to look into Jussie Smollett case

CHICAGO -- A judge appointed a special prosecutor Friday to look into why the Chicago state's attorney's office abruptly dropped the case against Jussie Smollett, leaving open the possibility the former "Empire" actor could yet face charges in what police say was a phony attack on himself -- one he staged to get attention.

Smollett, who is black and gay, maintains that he was the target of a racist and homophobic attack in January. But if the special prosecutor, former U.S. Attorney Dan Webb, determines the charges shouldn't have been dropped, he could recommend they be reinstated or that new charges be brought.

Webb, who was appointed by Cook County Judge Michael Toomin during a Friday hearing, told reporters afterward he would move the investigation along as quickly as possible. Such probes typically include impaneling a special grand jury, issuing subpoenas, taking witness statements and a final report.

"I intend to expedite everything. But the facts will take me where they take me," Webb said. "I'm going to start fresh and see where it goes."

The Cook County state's attorney's office charged Smollett in February with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly staging the attack and lying about it to investigators. However, it dropped the charges a month later with little explanation, angering city officials and the police.

Webb, who served as U.S. attorney in Chicago during the 1980s before going on to become arguably the city's most high-profile defense attorney of the last few decades, has been tapped to serve as a special prosecutor on five previous occasions. His list of high-profile clients has included former Illinois Gov. George Ryan, tobacco company Philip Morris and, more recently, Ukrainian energy oligarch Dymitro Firtash.

As a special prosecutor in 2012, Webb was asked to reopen the investigation into the death of David Koschman, who died after being punched in 2004 by then-Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley's nephew. After an investigation of more than a year including testimony from nearly 150 witnesses, Webb determined charges were warranted.

Toomin said the 73-year-old Webb wasn't the first person he considered for the Smollett case. The judge was required by law to first see if the state attorney general, the appellate prosecutor or a state attorney from elsewhere in Illinois wanted the job.

During Friday's hearing, he suggested few expressed interest in leading an investigation whose outcome will inevitably spark outrage in some quarters.