All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
June 30, 2017

Southeast's River Campus 2017-2018 season announced

Every year, Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus hosts performing-arts events by professional touring companies, as well as Southeast's departments of music and art, The Conservatory of Theatre and Dance and Crisp Museum, and its 11th season is no exception...

Southeast Missourian

Every year, Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus hosts performing-arts events by professional touring companies, as well as Southeast's departments of music and art, The Conservatory of Theatre and Dance and Crisp Museum, and its 11th season is no exception.

The 2017-2018 season has comedy or drama, opera or musical, music or art, dance or museum exhibits.

Highlights of the upcoming season, subject to change, are:

  • "Broadway's Next Hit Musical"
  • "Buddy -- The Buddy Holly Story"
  • "STOMP"
  • Beethoven's Fifth Symphony
  • "Reconstruction/Reconceptualized" display and concert in Crisp Museum
  • Student exhibitions in the River Campus Art Gallery
  • "American Hero," original musical by Kenn Stilson, debuts Sept. 27 to Oct. 1
  • "Dracula"
  • "Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical"
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Season tickets sales now are open to the public, and individual ticket sales begin July 10. More information on the 2017-2018 River Campus season and a calendar of events for the upcoming season will be available later this summer at www.rivercampus.org.

Tickets are available beginning July 10 at the River Campus box office, at (573) 651-2265 or at www.rivercampus.org.

Pertinent address:

518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks disp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy