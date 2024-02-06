All sections
November 1, 2019

Southeast Missouri State University announces Homecoming winners

Southeast Missouri State University senior Justin Jacobs and senior Francesca Bucci were crowned the 2019 Man and Woman of the Year at halftime of the Southeast Homecoming football game on Saturday at Houck Field, according to a news release from the university...

Southeast Missourian
Pictured from left, Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas with 2019 Woman of the Year Francesca Bucci and 2019 Man of the Year Justin Jacobs.
Runners-up for Man and Woman of the Year were Elwood Voss, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Mo Muzzey, or St. Charles, Missouri, respectively, both sponsored by Iota Chi.

Other finalists were: Emma DeRousse, of Belleville, Illinois, sponsored by Sigma Sigma Sigma; Roshelle Tauro, of Maharashtra, India, sponsored by Presidential Ambassadors; Margy Tepen, of Jerseyville, Illinois, sponsored by Delta Delta Delta; Dominick Gillette, of Saint Ann, Missouri, sponsored by Tau Kappa Epsilon; Anthony Shepard, of Florissant, Missouri, sponsored by Alpha Psi Omega; and Jacob Wilkinson, Of Eureka, Missouri, sponsored by Student Government.

Overall Homecoming winners for Division 2 were Gamma Sigma Sigma and Kappa Beta Gamma, both taking first place.

Division 1 Winners

  • First place: Alpha Xi Delta and Sigma Chi
  • Second place: Alpha Delta Pi and Lambda Chi Alpha
  • Third place: Alpha Chi Omega and Sigma Phi Epsilon

Winners for Class A Large Floats

  • First place: Alpha Delta Pi and Lambda Chi Alpha, "Peter Pan"
  • Second place: Alpha Xi Delta and Sigma Chi, "Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs"
  • Third place: Sigma Sigma Sigma, Theta Xi and Tau Kappa Epsilon, "The Magic Treehouse

Winners for Class B Floats

  • First place: Gamma Sigma Sigma and Kappa Beta Gamma, "Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory"
  • Second place: Lutheran Student Fellowship, "The Chronicles of Narnia
  • Third place: Alpha Phi Omega, "A Series of Unfortunate Events"
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

