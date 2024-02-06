Southeast Missouri State University announces Homecoming winners

Southeast Missouri State University senior Justin Jacobs and senior Francesca Bucci were crowned the 2019 Man and Woman of the Year at halftime of the Southeast Homecoming football game on Saturday at Houck Field, according to a news release from the university.

Runners-up for Man and Woman of the Year were Elwood Voss, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Mo Muzzey, or St. Charles, Missouri, respectively, both sponsored by Iota Chi.

Other finalists were: Emma DeRousse, of Belleville, Illinois, sponsored by Sigma Sigma Sigma; Roshelle Tauro, of Maharashtra, India, sponsored by Presidential Ambassadors; Margy Tepen, of Jerseyville, Illinois, sponsored by Delta Delta Delta; Dominick Gillette, of Saint Ann, Missouri, sponsored by Tau Kappa Epsilon; Anthony Shepard, of Florissant, Missouri, sponsored by Alpha Psi Omega; and Jacob Wilkinson, Of Eureka, Missouri, sponsored by Student Government.

Overall Homecoming winners for Division 2 were Gamma Sigma Sigma and Kappa Beta Gamma, both taking first place.

Division 1 Winners