John F. Kennedy's goal was for the United States to get to the moon before the 1960s were over, and sure enough, we made it. Southeast Missouri State University alumnus Morgan Johnson's goal is to make it in the film industry -- and he's hoping his short documentary "250 Miles Up" will help get him there.

"The exploration of space will go ahead, whether we join in it or not, and it is one of the great adventures of all time!" the famous JFK quote reads across the documentary banner.

The documentary is about the work of Linda Godwin serving as an astronaut for NASA for 30 years. Godwin grew up right outside of Jackson and is an alumna of Southeast.

Godwin joined NASA in 1980 and became an astronaut in 1986. She is a veteran of four space flights and has logged more than 38 days in space. Godwin is part of a group of 60 women who have been in space.

She now teaches physics and astronomy at the University of Missouri.

"She's always been a big hero of mine," Johnson said. Growing up in the same hometown, he had always known her name and admired her work, he said.

One day, Johnson thought of combining his interest in space exploration with his passion for filmmaking and got in contact with Godwin to ask whether she would be interested.