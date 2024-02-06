Southeast alum donates sculpture to alma mater

After graduating in 2013, alumnus Tim Godlove gave back to Southeast by donating his metal sculpture piece titled "Bloom," which is displayed at the Charles Hutson Horticulture Greenhouse entrance.

"Bloom" is part of a four-piece collection created for his capstone, which is the final project done by art students before graduating. Each piece took a total of approximately 100 hours in addition to planning and creating small prototypes.

Altogether, this sculpture was composed of pieces of scrap metal other students did not want. Godlove said the scraps of metal other students used added character to the sculpture.

"Even though I have ideas, I have to know my roots," Godlove said. "Other people contribute to where I come from when creating an idea."

Godlove expressed the relaxing aspect of creating the piece. Working on art for hours at a time allowed him to mediate, concentrate and reflect, similar to yoga.

"I was thinking about my grandma who was really sick at the time while making this art, and it really helped me to find my place in it," Godlove said.