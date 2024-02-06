Soup’s on at St. Augustine School on Saturday

November 15, 2019

Support St. Augustine School in Kelso this weekend with a chili and chicken noodle soup supper. Serving will begin at 4 p.m. Carryouts are available. Where: St. Augustine School gym, 231 S. Messmer St., Kelso, Missouri When: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday How much: $7 for adults; $5 for kindergarten to eighth grade students; Free for preschool age and younger...