Soup’s on at St. Augustine School on Saturday

Support St. Augustine School in Kelso this weekend with a chili and chicken noodle soup supper. Serving will begin at 4 p.m. Carryouts are available.
Where: St. Augustine School gym, 231 S. Messmer St., Kelso, Missouri
When: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday
How much: $7 for adults; $5 for kindergarten to eighth grade students; Free for preschool age and younger
