Snoop Dogg wants to create music festival in dad's hometown

MAGNOLIA, Miss. -- Rapper Snoop Dogg said he wants to create a music festival in his father's hometown so he can perform in Mississippi.

"We always stop in New Orleans, but we never book a show here. We might as well do it ourselves, because my booking agent just won't do it," he said during a weekend stop in Magnolia, a south Mississippi city of about 2,400 near the Louisiana state line.

The rapper born Calvin Broadus stopped in Magnolia on his way to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, where he performed Saturday, to discuss his plans for "Snoop Fest" with the mayor, the McComb Enterprise-Journal reported Monday.