May 10, 2017

Snoop Dogg wants to create music festival in dad's hometown

MAGNOLIA, Miss. -- Rapper Snoop Dogg said he wants to create a music festival in his father's hometown so he can perform in Mississippi. "We always stop in New Orleans, but we never book a show here. We might as well do it ourselves, because my booking agent just won't do it," he said during a weekend stop in Magnolia, a south Mississippi city of about 2,400 near the Louisiana state line...

Associated Press

MAGNOLIA, Miss. -- Rapper Snoop Dogg said he wants to create a music festival in his father's hometown so he can perform in Mississippi.

"We always stop in New Orleans, but we never book a show here. We might as well do it ourselves, because my booking agent just won't do it," he said during a weekend stop in Magnolia, a south Mississippi city of about 2,400 near the Louisiana state line.

The rapper born Calvin Broadus stopped in Magnolia on his way to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, where he performed Saturday, to discuss his plans for "Snoop Fest" with the mayor, the McComb Enterprise-Journal reported Monday.

"We want to try to get it done this year, but if not, we will definitely do it next year," Mayor Anthony Witherspoon said.

He said Magnolia is a great venue because it's 90 minutes from Jackson, Hattiesburg, Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Snoop Dogg said the festival's first day would feature blues, gospel and country acts for the "aunts, grandmas and uncles," with hip-hop and rhythm and blues on the second day. He would close the festival.

