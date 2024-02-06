All sections
February 28, 2022

'SNL' opens with tribute to Ukraine

NEW YORK -- "Saturday Night Live" normally kicks off each show with some humor, but the comedy sketch series opened with a tribute performance to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performed a "Prayer for Ukraine" during the opening of "SNL" on Saturday. Cast members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong introduced the choir...

Associated Press
The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performs "Prayer for Ukraine" during the opening of "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday.
The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performs "Prayer for Ukraine" during the opening of "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday.Will Heath ~ NBC via AP

NEW YORK -- "Saturday Night Live" normally kicks off each show with some humor, but the comedy sketch series opened with a tribute performance to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performed a "Prayer for Ukraine" during the opening of "SNL" on Saturday. Cast members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong introduced the choir.

The choir sang the melancholy tune in front of a live audience and a table of candles that spelled the name of Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv.

Russian troops launched an attack on Ukraine last week. The ongoing invasion involves explosions and airstrikes on the city.

The performance by be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=IjE4_h0t7qI.

Entertainment
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

