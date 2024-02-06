All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
January 24, 2022

'SNL' comics Jost, Davidson buy Staten Island Ferry boat

NEW YORK -- "Saturday Night Live" comics Colin Jost and Pete Davidson have purchased a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry boat for $280,100 with plans to turn it into New York's hottest club. Jost and Davidson teamed up with comedy club owner Paul Italia on Wednesday's winning bid for the John F. Kennedy, a 277-foot vessel that shuttled commuters between the New York City boroughs of Manhattan and Staten Island from 1965 until it was taken out of service last August...

By KAREN MATTHEWS ~ Associated Press
The Staten Island Ferry the John F. Kennedy docks May 9, 2010, in New York. "Saturday Night Live" comics Colin Jost and Pete Davidson and a comedy club owner have purchased the decommissioned boat with plans to turn it into a club.
The Staten Island Ferry the John F. Kennedy docks May 9, 2010, in New York. "Saturday Night Live" comics Colin Jost and Pete Davidson and a comedy club owner have purchased the decommissioned boat with plans to turn it into a club.Seth Wenig ~ Associated Press, file

NEW YORK -- "Saturday Night Live" comics Colin Jost and Pete Davidson have purchased a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry boat for $280,100 with plans to turn it into New York's hottest club.

Jost and Davidson teamed up with comedy club owner Paul Italia on Wednesday's winning bid for the John F. Kennedy, a 277-foot vessel that shuttled commuters between the New York City boroughs of Manhattan and Staten Island from 1965 until it was taken out of service last August.

"The Staten Island Ferry is definitely something iconic," Italia, a real estate investor and co-owner of the restaurant and comedy club The Stand, said Friday. "We wanted to figure out a way to save it and to do something special with it."

Italia said transforming the 2,109-ton ferry into an entertainment venue will cost millions of dollars and won't happen anytime soon.

"It's really early stages here," he said. "You have a great idea and you're working on executing it and the first step is the acquisition of the boat, and I think that that's the story right now. We were successful in acquiring the boat and making sure it didn't go into the scrapyard like the last two."

This combination of photos shows "Saturday Night Live" cast members Colin Jost at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" on April 22, 2019, in Los Angeles, left, and Pete Davidson at the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" on March 5, 2020, in New York.
This combination of photos shows "Saturday Night Live" cast members Colin Jost at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" on April 22, 2019, in Los Angeles, left, and Pete Davidson at the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" on March 5, 2020, in New York.Associated Press

Messages seeking comment were sent to representatives of Jost and Davidson, who both grew up on Staten Island and often joke about their home borough and its best-known mode of transport.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Named after the 35th U.S. president, the John F. Kennedy was the oldest ferry in the fleet when it was decommissioned last summer.

The new owners have 10 business days to secure a place to dock the vessel and tow it there.

"We're working on that," Italia said.

The boat was auctioned by New York City's Department of Citywide Administrative Services, and other city departments will have to sign off on operating it as a floating nightspot.

It could help that the city's new mayor is on board.

"I love this idea. What a great way to give an NYC icon a second life," Mayor Eric Adams tweeted Friday.

Adams, who took office Jan. 1 and was portrayed by Chris Redd on "Saturday Night Live" on Jan. 15, added, "Let us know how we can help and we'll be there for the maiden voyage."

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy