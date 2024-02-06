SNAP Fall Festival at Community Outreach Center

If you’re looking to hang out around a bonfire or watch a movie with your friends, head to SNAP’s Fall Festival at its Community Outreach Center. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and roast hotdogs and marshmallows, all while sipping on hot chocolate or hot apple cider — there’s also chili!
When: 5:30 p.m. today
Where: SNAP Headquarters, 500 S. Frederick St., Cape Girardeau
How much: Free
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.