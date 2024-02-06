Smooth sailing so far on $7.5M makeover of Pilgrim ship

PLYMOUTH, Mass. -- If you're a fan of the Mayflower II, here's something that will float your boat.

A year after craftsmen embarked on an ambitious effort to restore the rotting replica of the ship that carried the Pilgrims to the New World in 1620, the work "is going really great," project manager Whit Perry said.

Britain built the vessel and sailed it to the U.S. as a gift of friendship in 1957. Usually it's moored in Plymouth Harbor, where more than 25 million people have boarded it over the past six decades.

But over the years, the elements, aquatic organisms and insects took their toll.

It's now in dry dock at the Henry B. duPont Preservation Shipyard at Connecticut's Mystic Seaport, getting a $7.5 million makeover in time for 2020 festivities marking the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrim landing.

The Mayflower II, a replica of the original ship that brought Pilgrims to Massachusetts in 1620, passes a jetty as it is towed out of Plymouth Harbor in December 2014 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Restoration of the ship continues at the Henry B. duPont Preservation Shipyard at Connecticut's Mystic Seaport. It is expected to be completed in 2019. Stephan Savoia ~ Associated Press

The Associated Press caught up with Perry, director of maritime preservation and operations at Plimoth Plantation, for a progress report.

AP: You're 12 months into a 2 1/2-year project involving major structural repairs to America's most beloved boat. Any unpleasant surprises?

Perry: Not really. I couldn't be more pleased with the progress we're making right now. We've had some major milestones since we began on Nov. 3, 2016. We have more than 100 new frames and floor timbers inside in the hold. Now we're actually going to start the planking process on the outside of the ship, which is very exciting.

AP: So nothing's bugging you? This time last year, on top of water damage and dry rot, you had beetles chewing through the bottom of the boat.