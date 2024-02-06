Smiley claims PBS made mistake in ouster, but PBS fires back

NEW YORK -- Tavis Smiley has defended himself from allegations he had sexual relationships with subordinates and created an abusive workplace environment, denying wrongdoing and saying PBS made a mistake by suspending him from his talk show.

PBS almost immediately fired back, saying he "needs to get his story straight."

He said Monday on ABC's "Good Morning America" he never has coerced anyone into a relationship but had consensual relationships in the workplace. He said those relationships weren't forbidden by the company he owns, and he said he never promoted or fired anyone based on their relationship with him.

"I've never groped. I've never coerced, I've never exposed myself inappropriately to anyone in 30 years," Smiley said. "I've made mistakes -- I'm human. I'm not perfect. But it doesn't rise to the level of wrongful termination."

Smiley said Monday he applauds women coming forward to share their sexual-assault and harassment experiences "to lead us in a conversation about how to create healthy workspaces."

At the same time, he said "I want to make sure we don't lose all sense of nuance and proportionality in this conversation, because if we do then people end up being guilty simply by accusation."

PBS responded in a matter of hours, saying Smiley's acknowledgement of relationships contradicted his previous statements.