October 25, 2019

Sixth Annual Pumpkin Palooza at Glenn House in Cape Girardeau

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

Wanna experience Halloween? Step through the doors of the Glenn House during its sixth annual pumpkin palooza; you can sense the Halloween spirit!

Get your pumpkin carving and pumpkin painting on — just don’t forget to bring your own pumpkin. Patterns, tools, tarps, paints, paintbrushes and candles will be provided. Other activities include a costume contest, “creepy crafts,” face painting and “spooky stories.” Space is limited, and registration is encouraged to ensure plenty of supplies.

The event is sponsored by Southeast Missouri State University’s Continuing Education and the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau.

Where: Glenn House, 325 S. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau

When: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday

More info: Register at www.news.semo.edu/sixth-annual-pumpkin-palooza-oct-27-at-glenn-house.

