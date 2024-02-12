Mike Renick has seen the change during his involvement with the Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash.
Growth has come on a personal and event level.
Renick was among the first musicians recruited to participate in the annual toy drive, which celebrates its "Sweet 16" tonight in downtown Cape Girardeau.
At the time, the event had graduated from the confines of Ryan Eftink's house to Happy Slapowitz's Rude Dog Pub.
The event, which collects toys and money to go toward Christmas gifts for children in the area, eventually spilled over into other downtown establishments.
Tonight, the Mike Renick Band will be playing at the Rude Dog Pub, but bands will be playing at nine other locations in a night that combines festivity and generosity.
"It's a lot of fun and obviously a great cause to be a part of it," Renick said. "It's great to see how it's transpired, the way that Ryan started it at his house. It just caught fire with people and friends of his, and that's expanded."
He felt the event's joyful pull and generous soul from the start.
"To be honest, it was a pretty easy 'yes' for me," said Renick about his initial acceptance of performing, which soon became a Christmas tradition for him and the event.
Life's gotten more complex for Renick since that first "yes." He's joined the ranks of fatherhood -- three times over. The singer/guitarist has children ages 1, 3 and 8 at home, giving Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash more meaning.
"That kind of gives you a different perspective," Renick said. "You know the joy that Christmas brings to them and hate to think about that not being the case for all kids. To be able to help out in some small way, that's the least I can do."
Renick is a regular -- he also is involved with Toys For Tots -- and so are many others, pitching in with time, money -- and often both -- to ensure children in the area receive gifts from Santa.
Last year, more than 3,600 gifts were donated or purchased with money raised by the event, later distributed by Marine Corps League's Toys For Tots program.
"They have a pretty well-organized machine to distribute," Eftink said about the Marine Corps League's program.
That arrangement remains in place this year, with music and food enhancing the drive. One major change is the night of the week, which was switched from Thursday to Friday.
While it promises to add to the party atmosphere, Eftink said the change was made primarily to accommodate volunteers, who number more than 70, and bands, who hope to entertain guests with longer sets.
It's a monstrous affair that Eftink begins planning in May and requires more intense, hands-on volunteering the week of the event. The ramped-up mode began Wednesday, when toys were being rounded up from the many drop-off locations, and will last through Sunday, when toys are sorted for distribution.
At least two volunteers will be manning the doors tonight at each of the 11 locations to hand out bracelets that can be purchased with a $10 donation or a new, unwrapped toy. Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash T-shirts also are available for $20, with either of the three donation methods providing unlimited access to all 11 locations, each with a barbecue buffet.
Eftink said the event has more than 68 sponsors, many of whom have provided products or gift cards that were placed into 11 raffle baskets, each totaling at least $400 at each of the locations. Sales of the $5 raffle tickets will be limited to 100 at each place.
The music comes from the likes of Renick and other local talent -- free of charge.
"The awesome thing about the bands is they've all donated their time to help us out," Eftink said. "They always do every year."
The Big Idea, BEEF, Captain Howdy, Tone Def All-Stars and Evan Webb Band all participated last year, and others have joined for the 16th edition.
"I think there's a little bit of a prestige that has been built up over the years to be able to be a part of it, to be asked," Renick said about the musicians. "That's exciting. It kind of shows you what the event has been built to and the excitement that surrounds it, the amount of people that come out and support it."
Food will be in abundance. Eftink said there will be 600 pounds of pulled pork, 60 gallons of beans, 50 pounds of cole slaw and 300 pounds of potato casserole. It will be available from 6 to 8 p.m. at nine of the locations, not to mention the all-night buffet (from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.) at Coin-Op Cantina.
Music will begin at 8:30 to 9 p.m. at most locations, but earlier at places with more than one performer.
For those bringing new toys, anything for 6 months of age to 13 years will be accepted.
