Mike Renick has seen the change during his involvement with the Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash.

Growth has come on a personal and event level.

Renick was among the first musicians recruited to participate in the annual toy drive, which celebrates its "Sweet 16" tonight in downtown Cape Girardeau.

At the time, the event had graduated from the confines of Ryan Eftink's house to Happy Slapowitz's Rude Dog Pub.

The event, which collects toys and money to go toward Christmas gifts for children in the area, eventually spilled over into other downtown establishments.

Tonight, the Mike Renick Band will be playing at the Rude Dog Pub, but bands will be playing at nine other locations in a night that combines festivity and generosity.

"It's a lot of fun and obviously a great cause to be a part of it," Renick said. "It's great to see how it's transpired, the way that Ryan started it at his house. It just caught fire with people and friends of his, and that's expanded."

He felt the event's joyful pull and generous soul from the start.

"To be honest, it was a pretty easy 'yes' for me," said Renick about his initial acceptance of performing, which soon became a Christmas tradition for him and the event.

Life's gotten more complex for Renick since that first "yes." He's joined the ranks of fatherhood -- three times over. The singer/guitarist has children ages 1, 3 and 8 at home, giving Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash more meaning.

"That kind of gives you a different perspective," Renick said. "You know the joy that Christmas brings to them and hate to think about that not being the case for all kids. To be able to help out in some small way, that's the least I can do."

Renick is a regular -- he also is involved with Toys For Tots -- and so are many others, pitching in with time, money -- and often both -- to ensure children in the area receive gifts from Santa.

Last year, more than 3,600 gifts were donated or purchased with money raised by the event, later distributed by Marine Corps League's Toys For Tots program.

"They have a pretty well-organized machine to distribute," Eftink said about the Marine Corps League's program.

That arrangement remains in place this year, with music and food enhancing the drive. One major change is the night of the week, which was switched from Thursday to Friday.