Sit dow and Shut Up targets songwriters, public

A songwriter's round, where a handful of composers take turns performing their songs, is a concert format that has been around for decades.

Four local country artists brought that to Cape Girardeau with "Sit Down and Shut Up: A Night of Songs" at the Port Cape Yacht Club on Feb. 3.

Event promoter Evan Webb said the lineup of artists consisted of himself and three other musicians he knows from playing music in the area. He invited them to help out with this first attempt at a songwriter's event he hopes will continue and grow.

"We all play in bands where we make a lot of noise," Webb said. "Sometimes the songs just get lost in that atmosphere. So I wanted to create an outlet for songwriters to perform the stuff they've written for people who really want to listen to the song and be a part of that experience."

John D. Hale, who Webb called one of the original outlaw-country-red-dirt guys in the area, Casey Lee Rodgers and Adam Hellman rounded out the lineup alongside Webb.

"It's a very open format, so we were doing a lot of cracking up at each other's expense and just telling goofy stories and having fun with it. It wasn't anything too serious," he said.

The event attracted approximately 90 people who Webb said seemed invested in the performance.