Singer/songwriter and Cape Girardeau native Jessie Ritter is home, briefly for the holidays with big plans for the New Year.

Ritter, a Notre Dame Regional High School graduate, will spend 2018 planning her wedding, building a house and finishing up her first full-length album "Coffee Every Morning."

The only musician in a family of physicians, Ritter lives in Pensacola, Florida, where she found herself after "a series of musical adventures."

She traveled the world after graduation from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, singing aboard cruise ships that sailed to the Bahamas, Australia and parts of Europe. She refers to that portion of her life as a happy accident.

"I was graduating college, the lease on my apartment was up, all my friends were leaving Nashville," she said. "And they said, 'Do you want to live on a ship and sing six nights a week?"

She was sold. Ritter said the experience was like a mix of college dorm life and prison. She wrote songs throughout her two years at sea, but said that none of them will be included in "Coffee Every Morning."

"They were all sad; I was just lonely," she said. "You're away from your friends and family, by yourself out there, nobody wants to hear those sad songs."

When her stint at sea ended, Ritter was faced with a choice: return to Nashville to stay close to the pulse of country radio, move home to Cape Girardeau to be near her family, or follow her heart to Florida, where now-fiance Brian Toups grew up.

"It's always a boy," she said. "I knew wherever the relationship took me, Florida was a good spot for singing. I figured let's take a chance and see what happens."

The two were engaged soon after, and Ritter found no shortage of performance opportunities in the "vacation population" state, gigging five nights a week at beach-side venues and resorts.