SIKESTON, Mo. -- At tryouts, director Dennis Bohannon posed a question to the actors: Who isn't familiar with the music from "Grease?" No one raised their hands.
Bohannon said it didn't surprise him. The smash Broadway show which later became a hit movie transcends generations, he said.
"It picks up a new crowd of followers every time," Bohannon said. "It never dies."
When "Grease" opened Thursday for an eight-performance run on the Sikeston Little Theatre stage, the actors brought to life the love story of "greaser" Danny Zuko and good girl Sandy Dumbrowski as they navigate their final year of high school in the 1950s.
Bohannon described the SLT production as a blend of the movie, which starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, and the Broadway musical. It features the favorite songs from both productions.
"The Broadway production and the movie are not the same. We've pretty much taken the best of both worlds and added them together ... which is what a lot of theaters have done," he said. "The Broadway play is for a more mature audience, and we like to keep our shows for audiences of all ages."
He promised a fast-moving, high-energy production.
"There will probably be a lot of songs (the audience) will know and want to sing along with," said Bohannon, ticking off titles including "You Are the One That I Want," "Summer Nights," "Hopelessly Devoted to You" and "We Belong Together."
Bohannon is returning to the director's chair after a several-year hiatus. He last directed the SLT's production of "Oliver" in 2011.
He credits a very talented cast, who range in age from 14 to 40, with easing his return.
"I was apprehensive at first," he admitted. "This show is full of choreography, but our local talent has picked up on it and run with it. It is awesome."
Bohannon noted many of those in the cast of nearly 40 have previous SLT experience including Brian Fisk, who plays Danny.The role of Sandy went to Sydney Raymond. He described both as phenomenal.
Taking on the "bad girl" role of Rizzo is Jenny Duncan. Bohannon said although he has never directed her before in a musical, she is very open to his suggestions for her performance.
"When she performs 'There are Worst Things I Can Do,' she puts so much into it and you can feel it in her voice. It sends chills up my spine," he said.
The director added it is difficult singling out just a few actors because the entire cast is so good. Noting while the musical is fun, there are also times when actors must display their dramatic abilities. Bohannon said all the actors are filling their parts "to a T."
Also he said the actors have worked with him providing input in how to improve the show.
"I have my vision of what I want to do, but I also use the ideas of my cast and others. In the end, that brings about a better production," he said.
"It is stressful, but at the same time, it is a good stressful because I know it will come together in the end," Bohannon added. "Not being a professional theatre, we are professional as it gets."
