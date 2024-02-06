SIKESTON, Mo. -- At tryouts, director Dennis Bohannon posed a question to the actors: Who isn't familiar with the music from "Grease?" No one raised their hands.

Bohannon said it didn't surprise him. The smash Broadway show which later became a hit movie transcends generations, he said.

"It picks up a new crowd of followers every time," Bohannon said. "It never dies."

When "Grease" opened Thursday for an eight-performance run on the Sikeston Little Theatre stage, the actors brought to life the love story of "greaser" Danny Zuko and good girl Sandy Dumbrowski as they navigate their final year of high school in the 1950s.

Bohannon described the SLT production as a blend of the movie, which starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, and the Broadway musical. It features the favorite songs from both productions.

"The Broadway production and the movie are not the same. We've pretty much taken the best of both worlds and added them together ... which is what a lot of theaters have done," he said. "The Broadway play is for a more mature audience, and we like to keep our shows for audiences of all ages."

He promised a fast-moving, high-energy production.

"There will probably be a lot of songs (the audience) will know and want to sing along with," said Bohannon, ticking off titles including "You Are the One That I Want," "Summer Nights," "Hopelessly Devoted to You" and "We Belong Together."

Bohannon is returning to the director's chair after a several-year hiatus. He last directed the SLT's production of "Oliver" in 2011.