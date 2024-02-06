All sections
February 6, 2017

Shyamalan's 'Split' leads box office for third weekend

NEW YORK -- M. Night Shyamalan's multiple-personality thriller "Split" led the box office for a third-straight week, an unusual streak for a low-budget horror film. According to studio estimates Sunday, "Split" came out on top again with $14.6 million in North American ticket sales, bringing the Universal Pictures release's three-week haul to $98.7 million...

By Jake Coyle ~ Associated Press

NEW YORK -- M. Night Shyamalan's multiple-personality thriller "Split" led the box office for a third-straight week, an unusual streak for a low-budget horror film.

According to studio estimates Sunday, "Split" came out on top again with $14.6 million in North American ticket sales, bringing the Universal Pictures release's three-week haul to $98.7 million.

The run for the Universal Pictures release has come in a slow period at multiplexes. Hollywood traditionally skips significant new releases on Super Bowl weekend due to the game's enormous television audience.

Surely hurt by the continued strength of "Split," Paramount's horror option, "Rings," came in second with an estimated $13 million. The sequel was an attempted revival of the dormant franchise begun with 2002's "The Ring" and followed up with 2005's "The Ring Two."

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore. Where available, the latest international numbers also are included. Final three-day domestic figures will be released today.

1. "Split," $14.6 million ($14.6 million international).

2. "Rings," $13 million ($15.2 million international).

3. "A Dog's Purpose," $10.8 million.

4. "Hidden Figures," $10.1 million.

5. "La La Land," $7.5 million.

6. "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," $4.5 million.

7. "Sing," $4.1 million.

8. "Lion," $4 million.

9. "The Space Between Us," $3.8 million.

10. "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage," $3.7 million ($12.4 million international).

Entertainment
