Show merges lowriders, artwork in museum

LOS ANGELES -- Lowrider cars these days are far more than tricked-out automobiles with gravity-challenged rear suspensions and ear-rattling exhaust systems that seem to cry out for police to ticket the drivers.

In their finest format, they have morphed into museum-quality works of art, appearing in shows around the world from Paris' Louvre to Washington's Smithsonian.

But while museumgoers have learned to appreciate these creatures that sprang from the garages of American teenagers in the years after World War II, lowrider historian Denise Sandoval said the eye-popping, airbrushed paintings, plush interiors and chrome-plated wheels and engines that have come to define them have quietly fomented something more -- a new genre of contemporary art.

It's a genre Sandoval hopes to expose to a wider audience through "The High Art of Riding Low," a wide-ranging exhibition of lowrider-inspired fine art including paintings, sculptures, serigraphs, photographs, drawings and automobiles created by the world's most accomplished Chicano artists.

The show, which opened Monday and runs until next June, is the third lowrider exhibition that Sandoval, a Chicano studies professor at California State University, Northridge, has curated at Los Angeles' Petersen Automotive Museum since 2000.