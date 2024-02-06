All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
July 5, 2017

Show merges lowriders, artwork in museum

LOS ANGELES -- Lowrider cars these days are far more than tricked-out automobiles with gravity-challenged rear suspensions and ear-rattling exhaust systems that seem to cry out for police to ticket the drivers. In their finest format, they have morphed into museum-quality works of art, appearing in shows around the world from Paris' Louvre to Washington's Smithsonian...

By JOHN ROGERS ~ Associated Press
"Our Family Car," a customized 1950 Chevrolet sedan by Gilbert "Magu" Lujan, is displayed during an exhibition titled "The High Art of Riding Low" at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. The exhibition is showcasing lowrider-inspired fine art.
"Our Family Car," a customized 1950 Chevrolet sedan by Gilbert "Magu" Lujan, is displayed during an exhibition titled "The High Art of Riding Low" at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. The exhibition is showcasing lowrider-inspired fine art.Jae C. Hong ~ Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Lowrider cars these days are far more than tricked-out automobiles with gravity-challenged rear suspensions and ear-rattling exhaust systems that seem to cry out for police to ticket the drivers.

In their finest format, they have morphed into museum-quality works of art, appearing in shows around the world from Paris' Louvre to Washington's Smithsonian.

But while museumgoers have learned to appreciate these creatures that sprang from the garages of American teenagers in the years after World War II, lowrider historian Denise Sandoval said the eye-popping, airbrushed paintings, plush interiors and chrome-plated wheels and engines that have come to define them have quietly fomented something more -- a new genre of contemporary art.

It's a genre Sandoval hopes to expose to a wider audience through "The High Art of Riding Low," a wide-ranging exhibition of lowrider-inspired fine art including paintings, sculptures, serigraphs, photographs, drawings and automobiles created by the world's most accomplished Chicano artists.

The show, which opened Monday and runs until next June, is the third lowrider exhibition that Sandoval, a Chicano studies professor at California State University, Northridge, has curated at Los Angeles' Petersen Automotive Museum since 2000.

"El Muertorider," a customized 1968 Chevrolet Impala by Artemio Rodriguez and John Jota Leanos, is displayed during an exhibition titled "The High Art of Riding Low" at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.
"El Muertorider," a customized 1968 Chevrolet Impala by Artemio Rodriguez and John Jota Leanos, is displayed during an exhibition titled "The High Art of Riding Low" at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.Jae C. Hong ~ Associated Press
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Like previous shows, it features its share of some of the finest lowrider cars created, among them Jesse Valadez's "Gypsy Rose," which was encased in glass for display on Washington's National Mall earlier this year when it was inducted into the U.S. Historic Vehicle Register.

The long, sleek Chevrolet is bathed in bright pink and covered with intricately painted roses running from front tire to taillight.

Other cars in the L.A. exhibit radiate a rainbow of colors, including some with murals of beautiful women, landscapes and skeletons representing Dia de Muertos, the Latino holiday honoring loved ones who have died.

Placed alongside these V-8-powered treasures are dozens of paintings and other museum works created by such prominent gallery artists as Gilbert "Magu" Lujan and Frank Romero, who form half of the contemporary art world's Los Four, the first Chicano artists group to have a showing at a major institution, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, in 1974.

"Basically we're focused on looking at the lowrider car as both artistic inspiration and art object," said Sandoval, explaining how this show differs from earlier ones. "We're taking artists from the museum gallery world and merging them with lowrider artists. So we're bringing these two worlds together."

It's an effort perhaps best exemplified by the contrast found upon first coming face-to-face with the late Valadez's colorful, intricately detailed "Gypsy Rose," parked just outside the gallery hall's entrance, and then entering the hall itself to see the other works.

"That car is like the ultimate zero of lowriding. You know what I mean? It all starts with 'Gypsy Rose,"' said lowrider and artist Albert de Alba Sr., whose El Rey, three-time winner of Lowrider Car of the Year, is also on display.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks disp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy