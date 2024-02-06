All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
January 29, 2019

Shia LaBeouf turned rehab into writing room for film

PARK CITY, Utah -- Shia LaBeouf latest film was born in an unusual place -- court-ordered rehab. The actor spent time writing the script for his semi-autobiographical "Honey Boy" while he was being treated for substance abuse after a 2017 arrest. "He wrote this script in rehab and actually sent me an email from there with the script," said Israeli director Alma Har'el. "So it was pretty mind blowing. I couldn't say no to that."...

By RYAN PEARSON ~ Associated Press
Director Alma Har'el, left, and actor Shia LaBeouf pose Friday at the premiere of "Honey Boy" during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
Director Alma Har'el, left, and actor Shia LaBeouf pose Friday at the premiere of "Honey Boy" during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.Danny Moloshok ~ Associated Press

PARK CITY, Utah -- Shia LaBeouf latest film was born in an unusual place -- court-ordered rehab.

The actor spent time writing the script for his semi-autobiographical "Honey Boy" while he was being treated for substance abuse after a 2017 arrest.

"He wrote this script in rehab and actually sent me an email from there with the script," said Israeli director Alma Har'el. "So it was pretty mind blowing. I couldn't say no to that."

LaBeouf premiered the film at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday in Park City. He didn't speak with the media but posed alongside his mother, Shayna Saide, and fellow actors.

The former "Transformers" star plays an alcoholic and abusive father of a child actor, who is played at different ages by Noah Jupe (of "A Quiet Place") and Lucas Hedges ("Boy Erased").

"I think it was emotionally difficult for anybody to do what he did, and I think nobody has ever done it before," Har'el said. "He stepped into his own trauma and played his father in it -- the most complicated relationship he's ever had, that defined his life more than anything else."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

LaBeouf had admired an early documentary by Har'el, and they'd developed a working relationship over the years. "We did a music video. He was kind enough to finance my second film when nobody but nobody else would," she said.

In 2017, LaBeouf pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction stemming from his attempt to elude police following a vulgar public outburst in Georgia.

He was also ordered to pay $2,680 in fines and fees, perform 100 hours of community service, enroll in anger management counseling and complete a drug and alcohol evaluation. That's when he began on "Honey Boy."

Har'el said the film shines a light on LaBeouf's private struggles.

"It's a story about the things you inherit. Shia definitely inherited a lot of his passion towards acting from his father. But he also inherited other things that he has to deal with for the rest of his life. And he's trying to do it as best as he can. He had to do it in the public eye, unlike many of us. So it's been very challenging. And I think this film really kind of deals with that," she said.

"Honey Boy" is seeking a distributor at Sundance.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy