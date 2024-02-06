She said, he said: What's next with Taylor Swift's music catalog?

On Sunday, Braun's Ithaca Holdings announced that it acquired Big Machine Label Group, the label led by Scott Borchetta and home to Swift's first six albums, including the Grammy winners for album of the year, 2008's "Fearless" and 2014's "1989." Swift said in November she signed with Universal Music Group instead of staying at Big Machine because she knew that re-signing with the label would only result in her not owning her future work.

Once the news broke, Swift penned a scathing Tumblr note, saying she was sad and grossed out that her music catalog now belongs to Braun.

"When I left my masters in Scott's hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter," she said her post. "Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words 'Scooter Braun' escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn't want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever."

"When Taylor decided to make a deal for future records someplace else, she ... certainly knew that Big Machine would be sold probably sooner than later," said Larry Miller, the director of the music business program at New York University's Steinhardt school. "It's unfortunate that she feels the way that she does about the place that her catalog is now going to live."

But what seemed to first be about music ownership and artists' rights turned into dramatic theater, as Swift also wrote about her clashes with Kim Kardashian and West, and claimed she didn't know about the sale of her catalog until the news was announced Sunday. The social media showdown played out throughout the day, with Borchetta providing details of the text he says he sent to Swift about the deal the night before it was announced. He even shared screenshots of a contract between the two of them discussing a possible new deal that would also allow her to own all her masters.