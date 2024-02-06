'Shape of Water,' 'Big Little Lies' lead Golden Globes

NEW YORK -- Guillermo del Toro's Cold War-era fairytale "The Shape of Water" swam away with a leading seven nominations from the Golden Globes, while the HBO drama "Big Little Lies" led television nominees with six nods.

In what's being viewed as a wide-open Oscar race so far, several films followed closely behind "The Shape of Water," including Steven Spielberg's Pentagon Papers drama "The Post," with six nominations, including best actress for Meryl Streep and best actor for Tom Hanks.

Martin McDonagh's revenge drama "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" also got a major boost in the nominations announced Monday in Beverly Hills, California, with six nods, including best actress for Frances McDormand and supporting actor for Sam Rockwell.

As the most prominent platform yet in Hollywood's awards season to confront the post-Harvey Weinstein landscape, the Globes also supported Ridley Scott's J. Paul Getty drama "All the Money in the World." Christopher Plummer, who replaced Kevin Spacey in the film, was nominated for best supporting actor. Scott also was nominated for best director and Michelle Williams for best actress.

A rough cut of the film was screened last week for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which puts on the Globes. Scott is re-editing the movie to eradicate Spacey, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous men.

Nicole Kidman, left, and Alexander Skarsgard are shown in "Big Little Lies." Hilary Bronwyn Gayle ~ HBO via AP

"Despite the unexpected challenges we encountered after shooting was completed, we were determined that audiences around the world would be able to see our film," Scott said in a statement. "Hundreds of people associated with the project put their hearts and souls into every frame to ensure that could happen."

Notably left out were frequent Globes-nominees "House of Cards" and "Transparent," two of the TV shows affected by the cascading fallout of sexual-harassment allegations in the wake of Weinstein's ouster. As usual, the nominations were partly announced on NBC's "Today" show, where Matt Lauer recently was fired after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Along with "The Shape of Water," "Three Billboards" and "The Post," the nominees for best drama were the tender young romance "Call Me By Your Name" (which also landed nods for stars Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer) and Christopher Nolan's World War II epic "Dunkirk."

But setting itself apart from the pack was the monster fable "The Shape of Water," which stars Sally Hawkins as a mute cleaning woman who falls in love with a captive amphibious creature. No film was more celebrated, with nods including del Toro's directing and Alexandre Desplat's score.

"I believe in magic, and this is a magical thing," Hawkins said.

The best-picture comedy or musical category was led by a handful of Oscar favorites -- Greta Gerwig's mother-daughter tale "Lady Bird," Jordan Peele's horror sensation "Get Out" -- as well as a handful of others: James Franco's comedy "The Disaster Artist," about the making of "The Room"; the upcoming musical "The Greatest Showman"; and the Tonya Harding comic-drama "I, Tonya."

Despite backlash, "Get Out" ended up on the comedy side of the Globes after being submitted that way by Universal Pictures. (The HFPA decides genre classification.) Peele himself slyly commented on the controversy, calling his social critique of latent racism "a documentary." The Globes passed over Peele's script, but newcomer Daniel Kaluuya was nominated for best actor in a comedy.

Though some predicted and feared an acting field lacking diversity, the nominees were fairly inclusive. Among the 30 film acting nominees were Denzel Washington ("Roman J. Israel, Esq."), Mary J. Blige ("Mudbound"), Hong Chau ("Downsizing") and Octavia Spencer ("The Shape of Water").