'Sesame Street' tackles addiction crisis

NEW YORK -- "Sesame Street" is taking a new step to try to help children navigate life in America -- it's tackling the opioid crisis.

Sesame Workshop is exploring the backstory of Karli, a bright green, yellow-haired friend of Elmo's whose mother is battling addiction. The initiative is part of the Sesame Street in Communities resources available online.

"Sesame Street" creators said they turned to the issue of addiction since data shows 5.7 million children younger than 11 live in households with a parent with substance use disorder.

"There's nothing else out there that addresses substance abuse for young, young kids from their perspective," said Kama Einhorn, a senior content manager with Sesame Workshop. It's also a chance to model to adults a way to explain what they're going through to kids and to offer simple strategies to cope.

"Even a parent at their most vulnerable -- at the worst of their struggle -- can take one thing away when they watch it with their kids, then that serves the purpose," Einhorn said.

This summer in Manhattan, The Associated Press looked on as puppeteers, producers and show creators crammed into a small studio in the nonprofit's Manhattan headquarters to tape some of the upcoming segments.

Karli, voiced and manipulated by puppeteer Haley Jenkins, was joined by a young girl -- 10-year-old Salia Woodbury, whose parents are in recovery.

"Hi, it's me, Karli. I'm here with my friend Salia. Both of our parents have had the same problem -- addiction," Karli told the camera.

"My mom and dad told me that addiction is a sickness," Salia said.

"Yeah, a sickness that makes people feel like they have to take drugs or drink alcohol to feel OK. My mom was having a hard time with addiction, and I felt like my family was the only one going through it. But now I've met so many other kids like us. It makes me feel like we're not alone," the puppet continued.

"Right, we're not alone," Salia responded. "And it's OK to open up to people about our feelings."

In the segment, Karli and Salia each hold up hand-drawn pictures of flowers, with multiple petals representing "big feelings" -- anger, sadness and happiness. They offer ways to feel better, including art and breathing exercises.

The segment leans on carefully considered language. Creators prefer "addiction" to "substance abuse" and "recovery" to "sobriety" because those terms are clearer to children. Despite the subject, the mood was light in the room, largely thanks to Jenkins' calm and empathic manner.

"I know it feels awkward because people don't normally have conversations standing shoulder-to-shoulder," she told Salia between takes. "This is weird, but trust me, it looks good."