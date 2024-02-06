The Charlie Daniels Band returns to the SEMO District Fair grandstand Wednesday, and several other acts are lined up, according to a fair official.

"Charlie Daniels, I'm excited about that; he's been here several times, and he's a good draw," said Sam Below, grandstand-events coordinator. "I like the other groups, too."

Blackberry Smoke, a country-rock and blues act, will take the grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Thursday, Below said.

Maggie Thorne will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday at the activities tent.

Jordan's Tide, a gospel bluegrass act, will perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the activities tent.

Julia Reece and her draft pony took first place in the junior showmanship 13-18 category during the SEMO District Fair on Sept. 16 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

The Heartland Idol competition, which is free to attend, will be Monday night, and should be a good time, Below said.

Christian music is slated for Tuesday, Below said, headlined by Christian act Crowder Music. Their album "American Prodigal" is available on Spotify and iTunes.

Crowder will be joined by special guests the Brothers Walker and Jasmine Murray, starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The activities tent will have a Christian-music performance by Teen Challenge from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday as well, Below said.

Sept. 15 and 16 will be the truck and tractor pull, Below said.

Jera Kranawetter waits with her sheep Sept. 14 during the sheep judging at the SEMO District Fair at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

"They generally sell out the grandstand," he added.