The Charlie Daniels Band returns to the SEMO District Fair grandstand Wednesday, and several other acts are lined up, according to a fair official.
"Charlie Daniels, I'm excited about that; he's been here several times, and he's a good draw," said Sam Below, grandstand-events coordinator. "I like the other groups, too."
Blackberry Smoke, a country-rock and blues act, will take the grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Thursday, Below said.
Maggie Thorne will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday at the activities tent.
Jordan's Tide, a gospel bluegrass act, will perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the activities tent.
The Heartland Idol competition, which is free to attend, will be Monday night, and should be a good time, Below said.
Christian music is slated for Tuesday, Below said, headlined by Christian act Crowder Music. Their album "American Prodigal" is available on Spotify and iTunes.
Crowder will be joined by special guests the Brothers Walker and Jasmine Murray, starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The activities tent will have a Christian-music performance by Teen Challenge from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday as well, Below said.
Sept. 15 and 16 will be the truck and tractor pull, Below said.
"They generally sell out the grandstand," he added.
The activities tent will have several bluegrass musicians Sept. 16, with Whitewater Blue Grass playing at 1 p.m., the Back Alley Deckos at 3 p.m. and Lewis Family and Country Fire Cloggers at 5 p.m.
The antique-tractor pull will be at the grandstand beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, Below said.
Sunday, Sept. 10, the grandstand will have barrel racing at 1 p.m., which is another popular event, Below said.
"People look forward to it. It's a good deal," Below said.
Other than the musical acts, Below said, the fair has plenty of other offerings. The midway is back, and on-grounds entertainment will include a traveling magician.
Then there's the agriculture.
"Of course we have all the livestock, and that's what the fair's all about, kids and livestock. It's for the kids really, the fair is," Below added.
"It takes a lot of work to put this fair on, a lot of volunteers," Below said. "Just like that, we're going to have a fair."
Tickets for grandstand events are available online at semofair.com or at the Semo Fair box office until show time.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Pertinent address:
Arena Park, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
